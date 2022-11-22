Architectural Powder Coatings to be Highly Sought After, reflecting a CAGR of 5.9% until 2032, Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR

The Growing Need For Medical Devices Is One Of The Major Factors That Is Anticipated To Propel The Growth Of The Powder Coatings Market During The Forecast Period

Rockville, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The powder coatings market reached a valuation of US$ 13.48 Billion in 2022. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a 6.0% CAGR, reaching US$ 24.15 Billion. Increased disposable income of consumers coupled with the growing population has resulted in an increasing demand for automobiles, furniture, electronics, industrial and household appliances, agricultural equipment and other products.



Powder is being used to coat various surfaces such as engine parts, pipes and fixtures, metal parts used in household appliances and other products. Thus, an increased demand of finished goods has led to a growing demand for powder coatings in these countries. Increasing demand for automobiles such as cars and commercial vehicles in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil and replacement or spare parts in developed economies such as the UK and U.S. coupled with the increasing application of powder coatings on numerous parts of automobiles is expected to drive the powder coating market over the next few years.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4540

Demand for powder coatings has increased over the past decade owing to rising application of powder coatings in automotive and appliances and furniture manufacturing industries. Use of powder coatings for consumer goods, namely automobiles, refrigerators, water heaters, dishwashers, microwaves, and industrial machinery has been on the rise. Growing demand on account of increasing purchasing power of consumers in developing economies is cited as the main factor that will influence sales of powder coatings over the coming years. Also, attributable to their versatility and widespread usage, sales of powder coatings will increase in the forthcoming decade.

Story continues

The market is expanding rapidly due to a reduction in the use of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These coatings consist of no VOCs, thus reducing atmospheric pollution, safe storage and handling, and low fire hazard. VOCs are chemicals that vaporize at room temperature and are the leading cause of ground-level air pollution. Nitrogen oxides react with VOCs to form smog and can cause nose, throat, eye irritations, headaches, memory impairment, visual disorders, and cancer in humans.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

According to Fact.MR, a CAGR of 3.1% was recorded for the Powder Coatings market from 2017-2022

In FY 2022, the Powder Coatings market reached a valuation of US$ 13.48 Million

The market is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.0% in 2023

By Resins, the Epoxy Segment is expected to dominate the market, documenting a 6.0% value CAGR

As per Fact.MR’s projections, the market for Powder Coatings in the US will likely expand at a 6.6% CAGR

The Powder Coatings market in Japan is expected to expand at a 5.9% CAGR

Get your Customized Research Report

(Save 40% on Country & Region Specific Reports)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4540

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Powder Coatings Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Powder Coatings in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale players. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In April 2022, PPG Industries announced that it had completed the acquisition of the powder coatings manufacturing business of Arsonsisi, an industrial coatings company based in Milan, Italy.

In September 2021, Covestro's Ultra series of coating hardeners was used by BASF's Coatings division. As a result, BASF was able to improve its refinish coatings portfolio to meet the strict occupational safety regulations for isocyanate usage.

Prominent Powder Coatings Service Players:

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

Jotun A/S



Key Segments Covered in the Powder Coatings Industry Survey

By Resin :

Epoxy

Polyester

Epoxy-Polyester (Hybrid)

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Epoxy Polyester

By Application :

Consumer Goods

Architectural

Automotive

General Industries

Furniture



By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Get Full Access of This Premium Report

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4540

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Powder Coatings market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of resins (epoxy, polyester, epoxy-polyester (hybrid), acrylic, polyurethane, and epoxy polyester), by application (consumer goods, architectural, automotive, general industries, and furniture), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

High Purity Iron Powder Market: High Purity Iron Powder Market to witness healthy growth by 2027. Demand for food grade high purity iron powder is set to grow in coming years, 2022-2027

Bio-based Coatings Market: Global bio-based coating market stands at USD 11.5 Billion in the year 2022. This market is growing with a CAGR value of 9.5% in the forecast duration. The valuation of the Bio-based Coating market is expected to surpass USD 28.50 Billion by end of 2032

Anti-Adhesion Coatings Market: The Anti-Adhesion Coatings Market is expected to observe steady growth throughout 2028. The Food industry is driving the sales of the Anti-Adhesion Coatings Market

Carbon Fiber Coatings Market: Carbon Fiber Coatings Market to witness steady growth by 2028. The growing automotive industry is driving the Carbon Fiber Coatings Market growth

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog



