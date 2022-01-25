U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,337.00
    -66.75 (-1.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,983.00
    -270.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,203.50
    -297.50 (-2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,001.80
    -29.90 (-1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.79
    +0.48 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.50
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1274
    -0.0056 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7550
    +0.0200 (+1.15%)
     

  • Vix

    33.00
    +4.15 (+14.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3468
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8930
    -0.0670 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,466.44
    +3,140.79 (+9.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    829.49
    +18.88 (+2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,360.01
    +62.86 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Archive aims to put clothing brands in control of their secondhand sales

Christine Hall
·4 min read

It turns out the fashion industry is quite a wasteful industry, contributing an estimated 13 million tons of textile to landfills per year.

One of the ways some startups have helped is making the resale of clothing easier by moving it online. However, Emily Gittins and Ryan Rowe, co-founders of Archive, saw some clothing brands being left out of the action. They launched their company in February 2021 to not only decrease the amount of clothing that finds its way into landfills, but also to power the next generation of resale that puts the brands themselves in charge.

Buoyed by $8 million in new funding, the company’s resale technology builds customized marketplaces for brands to incorporate a secondhand component into their businesses. Via a favorite brand’s marketplaces, consumers can buy and sell secondhand merchandise alongside the existing retail experience.

“It feels like there is a huge opportunity for brands to improve how they plan buying to reduce the waste in the supply chain,” CEO Gittins told TechCrunch. “In my mind is an even bigger opportunity to unlock all of the inventory that is sitting in people's closets in their houses.”

One of the drivers for Gittins and Rowe to start Archive was seeing the shift of resale from the early days of consignment stores to moving online with companies like Poshmark, ThredUp and The RealReal. Gittins explained that as all of these generations of resale moved online, buyers and sellers could be matched by common interests; now the third generation will be brands taking back ownership of that and actually driving it themselves.

They designed Archive to be a kind of a peer-to-peer, white-labeled product that brands could release that had the same look and feel of their existing retail channels, Rowe, CTO, said. Items are sold directly from a seller to a buyer, so there isn’t much to deal with in terms of inventory or logistics.

“It also builds community and gives an outlet for these fanatics of the brand,” he added. “We realized that retail strategies are much bigger than this, so we've started to build out capabilities to help our brands do things like list their additional inventory that was maybe returned or damaged.”

Over the past year, brands were accelerating the conversations around resale, but weren’t taking steps to do it. However while preparing for 2022, Gittins says brands began coming to them with resale as one of their top priorities for the year. It was then that she and Rowe discussed taking additional venture capital to scale their team and operations to service the number of inbound requests.

Poshmark is pushing into the public market at a high-end valuation as the resale market sizzles

Archive went live with five brands: Dagne Dover (Almost Vintage), Filippa K. (Preowned), M.M. LaFleur (Second Act), The North Face (Renewed Marketplace) and Oscar de la Renta (Encore). The company now has a pipeline of 100 brands looking to work with them, Gittins said.

The round brings Archive’s total funding to nearly $10 million. It was co-led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Bain Capital Ventures, with participation from Firstmark and a group of angel investors, including Oscar de la Renta CEO Alex Bolen, Zola co-founder Shan Lyn-Ma, former Credo Beauty CEO Dawn Dobras, designer Steven Alan and former Saks Fifth Avenue president Marigay McKee.

The bulk of the funding is earmarked for scaling the company, but also in technology and product development, as Archive aims to build out customized and unique experiences for each brand and their customers.

The company did not disclose growth metrics, but Gittins did say that after launching with the first few brands in 2021, the company has seen “incredible traction and is making a dent in taking care of the resale market.”

Alex Taussig, partner at Lightspeed, said secondhand retail is estimated to be a $100 billion category and will be driven by the brands adopting resale through companies like Archive. He has been watching market play out over the last decade and thinks Archive is the first company to build resale tools tailored toward the brand's experience.

“We were very impressed with the quality of brands and the breadth,” Taussig said. “It was not just one type of brand, but all the brands they got on board in such an early timeframe. If you're the kind of person who really likes Oscar de la Renta, and you just want to be an Oscar de la Renta seller or buyer, you get really deep in that community, but this is the site.”

The consequences of scaling up sneaker culture

Recommended Stories

  • Analyst Report: Wipro Limited

    Wipro is a leading global IT services provider, with 175,000 employees. Based in Bengaluru, the Indian IT services firm leverages its offshore outsourcing model to derive over half of its revenue (57%) from North America. The company offers traditional IT services offerings: consulting, managed services, and cloud infrastructure services as well as business process outsourcing as a service.

  • Playmaker Hires Head of Monetization to Enhance Revenue Generating Capabilities Across Its Portfolio of Digital Sports Media Assets

    TORONTO, January 24, 2022--Playmaker has announced the appointment of Felipe Cortelezzi as Head of Monetization.

  • Valtech Announces Acquisition of Absolunet

    Valtech, a global leader in digital services and business transformation, today announced it has acquired one of Canada's most established Commerce consulting firms, Absolunet, to meet the surge in demand for Commerce and digital experiences.

  • 5 of the Best Banks To Use for Your Business

    Selecting the right bank for your business can be a tricky thing. While most consumers primarily want a bank with low fees and high interest rates -- and many businesses prioritize these as well --...

  • UniFirst Wins Silver in Best in Biz Awards for Corporate Social Responsibility Program

    UniFirst (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniforms, workwear, and facility service products for businesses, has been named a silver winner in the 11th annual Best in Biz Awards in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program of the Year category. Best in Biz Awards is an independent business awards program judged annually by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. 2021 marked a year that drew intense competition from mor

  • Global Accessibility Leader Fable Joins InclusionHub as Founding Partner

    InclusionHub, the leading accessibility and inclusive design resource hub committed to improving digital inclusion, is humbled to announce the addition of Fable Tech Labs Inc. (“Fable”) as a foundi...

  • Analyst Report: Kohl's Corporation

    Kohl’s operates 1,162 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl’s also operates a large digital sales business. Women’s apparel is Kohl’s largest category, having generated 25% of its 2020 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

  • Poised for Agility in 2022 - SPAR and Repsly Announce New Strategic Partnership in Retail Execution Services

    Repsly and SPAR, Inc, the global leader in retail services and merchandising, jointly announce today their long-term strategic partnership, with Repsly as the technology backbone in SPAR's vision for increased efficiency and agility in its international growth endeavors.

  • Setting the Stage for Intentional Growth in Your Firm

    Visualizing two future versions of a practice—one scaled, one unscaled—with your team can help an enterprise expand with impact and avert failures.

  • Study Shows Small Businesses are More Optimistic Than Ever Entering 2022

    Visa’s global head of sales and acquiring discusses the research which finds digital payments and online shops are being seen as key to growth.

  • MP&F Strategic Communications names Knight Stivender as partner in local marketing firm

    Knight Stivender has been named partner at MP&F Strategic Communications after joining the marketing, public relations and advertising firm in 2018.

  • Jason Carris Buys Independent Print Shop and Converts Business to Minuteman Press Franchise in Red Bank, NJ

    Jason Carris is the new owner of Minuteman Press in Red Bank, NJ, which is part of the Middletown Township. Utilizing the Minuteman Press Franchise Conversion Program, Jason purchased independent p...

  • Brands let customers opt out of Valentine's Day deluge

    More and more brands are giving their customers a heads up and the chance to opt out of marketing emails ahead of holidays like Valentine's Day.Why it matters: Advertisements and promotions around holidays — particularly ones that celebrate relationships — can cause anxiety and depression. And we're bombarded with them: Overall, we've gone from being exposed to around 500 ads a day in the 1970s to around 5,000 a day now. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • FedEx and Microsoft announce new cross-platform logistics solution for e-commerce

    FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) on Monday announced the next solution as part of their multiyear collaboration to transform commerce, supply chains and logistics. FedEx and Microsoft will bring together FedEx network intelligence with capabilities from Microsoft Dynamics 365 to introduce a cross-platform "logistics as a service" for retailers, merchants and brands.

  • GoJava Acquires Mr. Case

    GoJava, a leading provider of office coffee, snacks, water filtration systems, and perks for remote teams, announces its acquisition of Mr. Case, a pioneer in the grocery delivery industry for over three decades. Mr. Case is a leading provider of brand name items including groceries, premium beverages, seasonal produce, snacks, and related products all conveniently delivered to offices, homes and foodservice businesses across the GTA. This is GoJava's second acquisition in the space, following t

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Bitcoin slumps with stocks and is now down nearly 50% from all-time high

    Bitcoin prices slumped further over the weekend to levels not seen since last August, as a selloff of riskier assets like stocks spread to cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has now shed about 50% from its record high in November.

  • Google Deceived Users About Location Tracking, States Allege

    The company tracks people’s movements using information from its search engine, Maps app, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth services even after users turn off location tracking, a lawsuit filed by Washington, D.C., alleges. Google disputed the allegations.

  • High-end cognacs lift spirits at Remy Cointreau

    PARIS (Reuters) -Remy Cointreau is confident demand for its premium cognac in China, the United States and Europe will underpin profit growth this year after the French spirits group beat third-quarter sales forecasts. The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor was slightly more cautious, however, on prospects for Chinese New Year celebrations next month due to COVID restrictions, and its shares reversed earlier gains to trade down 1.6% by midday. Remy is banking on its Club cognac in particular to win market share in China, he added.

  • KKR's McVey on Fed Policy, Markets and Strategy

    Henry McVey, head of global macro and asset allocation at KKR, says the Federal Reserve is right to back off on policy accommodation, discusses KKR's investment strategy and adds that market volatility is here to stay. He speaks with Bloomberg's Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets."