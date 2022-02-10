U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,574.00
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,706.00
    +65.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,002.00
    -36.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.50
    -3.60 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.79
    +1.13 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.30
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    -0.84 (-3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8140
    +0.2890 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,027.95
    +1,394.76 (+3.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.45
    +46.74 (+4.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,670.56
    +27.14 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Archrock Announces Timing for Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Archrock
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AROC

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) (“Archrock”) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial and operating results and 2022 guidance. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Archrock will release its fourth quarter 2021 earnings report prior to the conference call.

To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Archrock’s website at www.archrock.com. The call will also be available by dialing 1-888-440-5667 in the United States and Canada, or 1-646-960-0476 for international calls. The access code is 4749623. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on Archrock’s website shortly after the call.

About Archrock

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression. Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.archrock.com.

SOURCE: Archrock, Inc.

For information, contact:

Megan Repine
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 836-8360
investor.relations@archrock.com


Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • PepsiCo Posts Earnings Beat and Boosts Dividend. The Stock Rises.

    The soft drinks and snacks company boosts its annual dividend and announces a new stock buyback program of up to $10 billion.

  • AdEmpire Financial Research

    Is This America's Next Big Monopoly?

    A little-known company is making all the right moves to destroy the competition in one of today's hottest industry.

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Delivery Hero shares dive 24% as 2022 earnings guidance disappoints

    Shares in Delivery Hero were down 24% at 0932 GMT to 50.7 euros. Still, the company gave revenue guidance of 9.5 billion-10.5 billion euros for 2022, up from 6.6 billion euros in 2021. Delivery Hero said it expected Glovo to make an adjusted EBITDA of negative 330 million euros this year.

  • AdFreeRateUpdate.com

    1.9% Fixed Rate Get Home Equity, Cash Out Refi

    Today's best home equity and cash out refinance rates from 2.1% APR. View Rates & Calculate Payment. 10, 15, 20, 30 Year terms. View Rates Now.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • AdVerizon

    Save on iPhone 13 Pro.

    Get iPhone 13 Pro on us. With select trade-in and select Unlimited plans. Add’l terms apply.

  • Shale Billionaire Hamm Keeps Full Control With ‘Estate Planning’

    (Bloomberg) -- Harold Hamm said he’s retaining full control of shale driller Continental Resources Inc. after a company filing late Wednesday signaled the founder had slashed his stake and distributed shares to family members. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks With 128% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    These fast-paced companies could be primed for a big bounce, according to select analysts and investment banks.

  • AdSystem1 | Search Ads

    Want A Psych Degree? Take A Peek At Remote Degrees

    Earning a psychology degree may be easier than you think! Look for online psychology degrees.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • ArcelorMittal Sees Steel Slowdown After Best Year Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- ArcelorMittal SA expects growth in global steel demand to slow this year after record prices helped the company post its biggest annual profit in more than a decade.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDemand fo

  • Disney Jumps, but This SaaS Stock Was Wednesday Night's Real Winner

    The stock market has been extremely volatile, but long-term investors once again reaped the rewards of their patience on Wednesday as major stock indexes continued to regain ground. Bond markets cooperated with lower rates, helping to establish the stock market's supremacy as an engine for financial growth. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again performed best among major averages, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) didn't get left behind.

  • AdPure Michigan

    Go Wild for Michigan's Winter Beauty

    The Upper Peninsula's unspoiled terrain is perfect for adventurous spirits looking to make fresh tracks.

  • AstraZeneca Sees Higher 2022 Sales, But Warns Covid Revenues Set To Decline

    AstraZeneca  on Thursday forecast higher 2022 sales after reporting a surge in revenue for the fourth quarter, boosted by sales of its Covid vaccine and the $39 billion acquisition of U.S. rare diseases drugmaker Alexion. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said it expected revenue to rise by a high teens percentage in 2022, at constant exchange rates, and a mid-to-high 20s percentage rise in core earnings per share. Shares in AstraZeneca (ticker: AZN) rose 3.32% on Wednesday.

  • Enphase Energy Surges on Rosy Outlook

    Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) jumped 12% on Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results. For the first quarter of 2022, management expects revenue of $420 million to $440 million, which is a strong sequential increase considering this is typically a slow quarter for residential solar. There are also strong growth trends in the battery business.

  • Will Weakness in InMode Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

    With its stock down 43% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard InMode (NASDAQ:INMD). But if you pay close...

  • AdChoose Your Mortgage

    Mortgage Rates Fall Again. Check These Lenders Now

    These companies are offering ridiculously low mortgage rates to Americans. You may be surprised what rates you could get.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • Why Doximity Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) leaped 24% on Wednesday after the networking platform for medical professionals announced strong third-quarter growth metrics. Doximity's revenue surged 67% year over year to $97.9 million in its fiscal 2022 third quarter, which ended on Dec. 31. Pharmaceutical companies and other healthcare providers are ramping up their advertising spend on Doximity's network.

  • Siemens orders boom as customers stock up on equipment

    German engineering and technology group Siemens unveiled on Thursday a massive jump in orders during its first quarter, and indicated it would continue trimming fringe businesses, driving its shares up more than 6%. Siemens, one of the world's largest capital goods companies, also beat forecasts for revenue and profit for the three months to Dec. 31. "We've seen an unprecedented boom," CEO Roland Busch told reporters.