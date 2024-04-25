Archrock (AROC) Continues to Benefit From Robust Demand

Bernzott Capital Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “US Small Cap Value Fund” first-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the portfolio gained +8.5% on a net basis, well above R2000V’s advance of +2.9% and above R2500V’s rise of +6.1%. The largest contribution to the gains on the portfolio was the Energy holdings. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Bernzott Capital Advisors US Small Cap Value Fund featured stocks like Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) in its Q1 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) is an energy infrastructure company. On April 24, 2024, Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) stock closed at $19.84 per share. One-month return of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) was 0.86%, and its shares gained 101.01% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) has a market capitalization of $3.101 billion.

Bernzott Capital Advisors US Small Cap Value Fund stated the following regarding Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"Energy holdings were the leading contributor to the portfolio's returns. Stock selection was the main driver within Energy with both Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) and Viper Energy advancing 28% and 24% respectively. Archrock continues to benefit from robust demand from E&P companies for compression equipment, which was confirmed by their most recent earnings report. We continue to hold our position in the company."

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) was held by 19 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 15 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

