Archtop Fiber completes acquisition of Hancock Telephone Company

Oct. 3—Archtop Fiber announced it has completed its acquisition of Hancock Telephone Company.

Archtop Fiber, headquartered in Kingston, is a provider of multi-gig, 100%-fiber internet and phone service to residential and business customers across the Northeast, a media release said. Through this acquisition, Archtop Fiber will provide telecommunications services to customers throughout Hancock's Delaware County, New York and northeastern Pennsylvania service area and beyond.

"Hancock Telephone has a longstanding reputation for innovation and unparalleled customer service. The fiber network they built is a perfect fit for Archtop, and we can't wait to expand their fiber reach even further," Jeff DeMond, Chairman and CEO of Archtop Fiber, said in the release. "The Wrighter family has fulfilled the communication needs of the Hancock community for over a century and built an amazing company full of talented, passionate people who we are glad to be working with. Robert Wrighter Sr. leaves an indelible mark on this community and industry that will surely serve as an example for years to come in terms of leadership and vision. We are looking forward to what the future holds for the residents and businesses Hancock Telephone serves."

Hancock Telephone President Rob Wrighter Jr. said in the release that "Selling was not a decision we made lightly, but when Archtop Fiber came along, we knew it was the right thing to do for Hancock Telephone Company, our customers and the broader community. I am excited about what we can accomplish now that we are a part of Archtop Fiber. We will be able to expand our reach into Sullivan County and farther into Pennsylvania. This is the dawn of a new era for Hancock Telephone."

Last year, Hancock Telephone came before the Delaware County American Rescue Plan Act Committee and requested $197,000 to extend broadband coverage to 75 homes in the Lordville area. The board of supervisors approved the award last year. Archtop Fiber confirmed through its marketing agency Jaymie Scotto & Associates that it will begin construction on the project during the first quarter of 2024.

Hamden Town Supervisor and chair of the ARPA committee Wayne Marshfield said the county plans to transfer the contract to the new owners.

To learn more about Archtop Fiber and its planned markets and services, visit www.archtopfiber.com.