U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,470.05
    +31.79 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,276.81
    +364.25 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,886.86
    +63.43 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.89
    +7.71 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.25
    +0.94 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.70
    -28.20 (-1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0500 (+3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    +0.0081 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3000
    +0.6230 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,831.93
    +4,702.08 (+8.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,452.93
    +46.19 (+3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Arcimoto Launches Ride of The Arconauts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Arcimoto
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Arcimoto Ride of the Arconauts

Arcimoto announced the launch of the Ride Of The Arconauts, an ongoing roadshow designed to introduce the Arcimoto family of rightsized EVs to the world.
Arcimoto announced the launch of the Ride Of The Arconauts, an ongoing roadshow designed to introduce the Arcimoto family of rightsized EVs to the world.
Arcimoto announced the launch of the Ride Of The Arconauts, an ongoing roadshow designed to introduce the Arcimoto family of rightsized EVs to the world.

Ongoing marketing trip will begin Oct. 16 with autonomous FUV demonstration at Self Racing Cars event at Thunderhill Raceway Park in Willows, CA.

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, today announced the launch of the Ride Of The Arconauts, an ongoing roadshow designed to introduce the Arcimoto family of rightsized EVs to the world.

“Instead of focusing entirely on big auto conferences to show off our products, the Ride of the Arconauts will allow us to bring Arcimoto to you,” said Arcimoto CEO and Founder Mark Frohnmayer. “Starting on the West Coast and then expanding nationally, the Ride of the Arconauts will give us the ability to efficiently spread awareness of Arcimoto and our products, organize public test drive events, meet with investors, suppliers, and rental partners, visit national parks and historic landmarks, and go where no Arcimoto has gone before.”

The Ride of the Arconauts will kick off this weekend on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. with an autonomous FUV demonstration at the Self Racing Cars event at Thunderhill Raceway Park in Willows, Calif. The Ride of the Arconauts will continue on to the University of California, Berkeley on Oct. 18 at noon, followed by a stop at the Marina Green in San Francisco on Oct. 19 at 10:00 a.m. Times and locations are subject to change.

If you or your organization would like to host the Ride of the Arconauts for a test drive event, please email letsride@arcimoto.com.

For the latest updates on future Ride of the Arconauts events, follow Arcimoto on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn, and visit Arcimoto.com/ride. Investor information about the company, including press releases, stakeholder webcast replays, and more can be found at Arcimoto.com/ir.

About Arcimoto, Inc.
Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Our flagship vehicle, the Arcimoto FUV®, is purpose-built for everyday driving and transforms ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Launched in 2021, the all-new Arcimoto Roadster is designed to be the ultimate open-road fun machine and is the purest expression of the Arcimoto Platform. The Deliverator® and Rapid Responder™ provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Expected to launch in 2022, the Flatbed represents Arcimoto’s vision of a pure-electric, rightsized utility pickup truck. The upcoming Cameo™ is designed to create a smooth, silent, sustainable camera vehicle for the film and influencer industries. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include, without limitation, our expectations as to vehicle deliveries, the establishment of our service and delivery network and our expected rate of production. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: our ability to manage the distribution channels for our products, including our ability to successfully implement our rental strategy, direct to consumer distribution strategy and any additional distribution strategies we may deem appropriate; our ability to design, manufacture and market vehicle models within projected timeframes given that a vehicle consists of several thousand unique items and we can only go as fast as the slowest item; our inexperience to date in manufacturing vehicles at the high volumes that we anticipate; our ability to maintain quality control over our vehicles and avoid material vehicle recalls; the number of reservations and cancellations for our vehicles and our ability to deliver on those reservations; unforeseen or recurring operational problems at our facility, or a catastrophic loss of our manufacturing facility; our dependence on our suppliers; changes in consumer demand for, and acceptance of, our products: changes in the competitive environment, including adoption of technologies and products that compete with our products; the overall strength and stability of general economic conditions and of the automotive industry more specifically; changes in laws or regulations governing our business and operations; costs and risks associated with potential litigation; and other risks described from time to time in periodic and current reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Public Relations Contact:
Megan Kathman
(651) 785-3212
pr@arcimoto.com

Investor Relations Contact:
investor@arcimoto.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddd66f18-59ff-4c2b-869d-9b462c01d60a


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest throws weight behind new bitcoin futures ETF

    The proposed ETF, called ARK 21Shares Bitcoin Futures Strategy, with the ticker symbol ARKA, is an attempt by the fund managers to take advantage of the surge in cryptocurrency this year. However, the SEC has yet to approve a bitcoin ETF. Other asset managers and exchanges such as Fidelity, CBOE Global Markets and Nasdaq are also waiting for the green light to launch ETFs tracking the digital currency.

  • Tesla Stock Up As It Launches Insurance Offering In Texas, But Removes Cybertruck From Website

    Tesla launches insurance product in Texas, takes Cybertruck off its website and is set to launch next FSD update. Tesla stock rose.

  • U.S. lawmaker blames Boeing leaders for culture that led to crashes

    A senior U.S. House Democrat who oversaw a massive investigation into the Boeing 737 MAX said on Friday the indictment of a former chief technical pilot should not be the end of the accountability in the two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. "Senior leaders throughout Boeing are responsible for the culture of concealment that ultimately led to the 737 MAX crashes and the death of 346 innocent people," said Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Mark Forkner, 49, was set to be arraigned after being indicted by a grand jury in Texas on six counts of scheming to defraud Boeing's U.S.-based airline customers to obtain tens of millions of dollars for the plane maker.

  • Ford China Sales Outperform U.S. Numbers. The Real Story in China Remains EVs.

    Ford reported its China sales results Friday. The U.S. auto maker sold 150,100 units in the third quarter, down about 8.7% compared with 2020.

  • Ford stock gains after China sales report, with Q3 down but year-to-date sales up

    Shares of Ford Motor Co. edged up 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the automaker reported overnight third-quarter China vehicle sales that fell from a year ago, amid continued challenges resulting from the semiconductor shortage, but outperformed its U.S. vehicle sales performance by a wide margin. The company said it sold 150,100 vehicles in Greater China during the quarter, down 8.7% from a year ago, while Lincoln brand passenger vehicle sales increased 24%. The year-to-date total has r

  • Embark Trucks Tallies 14,200 Prelaunch Reservations for Driverless Software

    SPAC-sponsored autonomous trucking software developer Embark Trucks expects to exceed its first-year revenue target based on 14,200 reservations it has collected from partner carriers including Knight-Swift and Anheuser-Busch. The reservations more than double the 6,775 reservations that competitor TuSimple Holdings reported through the second quarter for the autonomous International LT Class 8 truck it is developing with Navistar. TuSimple took a $500 deposit on each reservation. Embark is doin

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy As Ford Leaves Board Ahead Of Rivian IPO?

    Should you buy Rivian stock after the much-hyped Rivian IPO debuts? Ford recently vacated its seat on Rivian's board of directors.

  • Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: GM, Ford Focus on EV Investment

    See the latest news for the top stocks in the electric vehicle space including Tesla, Lordstown Motors, Lucid Motors, and more.

  • Toyota cuts November output but sticks to full-year goal

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Friday cut its planned global output for November by as much as 15% due to ongoing chip shortages, but indicated it would ramp up production from December by sticking to its latest full-year production target. Japan's leading carmaker said in a press release it would produce between 100,000 and 150,000 fewer vehicles in November than it had planned for a month that was meant see a rebound in lost output. That reduction comes after cuts in September and October as supplies of components from factories in Malaysia and Vietnam slowed because of increased COVID-19 infections there, forcing Toyota to trim its production target for the year to March 31 by 300,000 vehicles to 9 million.

  • Cummins Can Give Tesla a Run for Its Money as an EV Company

    Diesel-engine powerhouse Cummins announced Thursday the production of its 100th battery-electric bus built with a partner.

  • Major Airlines Are Now Banning Pilots From Doing This

    Commercial airline passengers know they can expect certain long-standing features of a typical flight, from flight attendants' safety demonstrations to air sickness bags in seatback pockets. But one seemingly timeless element of the in-flight experience is undergoing a change—and that means the next time you get on a plane, you might notice something different. Read on to find out what airline pilots are being banned from doing across the aviation industry, and why the shift is happening now.REL

  • Lucid Air’s New DreamDrive Assistance System Is Here to Take on Tesla’s Autopilot

    The high-tech suite makes use of a network of up to 32 sensors integrated into the EV's body.

  • Ford Bronco 4-Door vs Jeep Wrangler Luggage Test | How much cargo space?

    The Ford Bronco 4-Door has 35.6 cubic-feet of cargo space behind its raised back seat when equipped with the hardtop. Now, how does the Bronco 4-Door's cargo capacity compare to its primary competitors? Well, as luck would have it, I've luggage tested all those.

  • ChargePoint: Bringing ICE Age Fleets Into the Electric Future

    In June, ChargePoint (CHPT) launched its fleet services solution, designed to facilitate fleet operators’ migration from using fossil fuels to electric batteries. Needham’s Vikram Bagri believes the fleet electrification market “has vast potential,” and through 2030E, the analyst estimates it represents a ~$3 billion opportunity for the company. By then, ChargePoint could also generate recurring fleet cash flows of up to ~$300 million. Recently, the analyst held a virtual event with some key com

  • Former Boeing chief technical pilot involved in 737 Max testing charged with fraud

    Mark A. Forkner, Boeing's former chief technical pilot involved in the company's 737 Max testing, was indicted for fraud by a grand jury in Texas.

  • DreamDrive Is Lucid’s Answer to Tesla’s Autopilot

    Lucid will offer an advanced driver-assist system of its own to rival Tesla's Autopilot and FSD, but there will be some limitations.

  • VinFast Announces Global Premiere Of Its New EVs At The 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show

    VinFast, the Vietnam-based automotive manufacturer established in 2017, has announced the global premiere of the company's new EVs at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show®. Taking place at the LA Convention Center from November 19th to 28th, 2021, the LA Auto Show is one of the world's most influential automotive shows. VinFast will unveil two of its latest EV models at this year's event—VF e35 and VF e36—marking an important milestone in VinFast's global expansion plan.

  • 1950s Gangster Lead-Sled Shows Off Its Custom Bodywork

    This custom cruiser is chopped, sectioned, and dropped.

  • BMW ready for any ban on fossil fuel-burning cars from 2030, CEO says

    Germany's BMW will be ready for any ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) cars from 2030 onwards with an offering of electric vehicles, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said on Tuesday. The EU has proposed an effective ban on fossil fuel cars from 2035 as part of a broader package of measures to combat global warming. Unlike rivals including Volkswagen and General Motors, BMW has not set an end date for production of ICE cars.

  • Volvo reveals its first vehicle made of fossil-free steel

    Volvo has revealed what it says is the world's first vehicle made of fossil-free steel: A load carrier made for quarrying and mining.