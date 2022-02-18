U.S. markets closed

ArcLight Technicians Earn Key CMMC Certification to Help Department of Defense Contractors

·2 min read

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For businesses working with the Department of Defense, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is critical. Two ArcLight team members are now certified registered practitioners (CMMC RPs), able to provide guidance in the form of gap assessments. As a managed service provider, ArcLight is the first CMMC RPO in the state of Oklahoma.

The ArcLight Group, Information Technology Solution Providers in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"We're proud of Juan, our IT Security Architect, and Venn, our Sales Engineer and account manager, for earning their CMMC certifications," said Brian Largent, CEO of ArcLight Group, "and we're also very excited to offer these critical services to new and existing clients that work with the DoD."

With more than 13 years of experience working with HIPAA and PCI compliance within highly regulated industries, the ArcLight team is well-positioned to assist clients with CMMC, which was created to secure the supply chain for DoD contractors. The regulations' goal is to protect data in the face of increasing risk of cyber threats.

"CMMC is relatively new," Largent explained, "but soon every company that conducts business with the DoD will have to achieve certification before it can be awarded a government contract." CMMC addresses protection of Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). The level of security requirements varies by the type of data involved. Recent changes to CMMC require assessment and certification by an independent third party.

The ArcLight CMMC RPs, and the entire team, look forward to assisting Oklahoma businesses that work with (or would like to work with) the DoD. For more information, CMMC meetings can be scheduled online.

ABOUT ARCLIGHT GROUP: A Tulsa IT managed services provider for over 20 years, ArcLight Group offers services tailored specifically to the client's needs. They provide comprehensive and reliable IT support to private practices, financial service agencies, dental and manufacturing companies in addition to an array of small businesses. ArcLight focuses on getting to the root cause of the problem so that IT can be solved once, not repeatedly.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arclight-technicians-earn-key-cmmc-certification-to-help-department-of-defense-contractors-301485952.html

SOURCE The ArcLight Group

