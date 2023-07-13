Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Not Lagging Industry On Growth Or Pricing

Arco Platform Limited's (NASDAQ:ARCE) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.2x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Consumer Services industry in the United States have P/S ratios below 1.6x. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

How Arco Platform Has Been Performing

Recent times have been advantageous for Arco Platform as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Arco Platform?

Arco Platform's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 41%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 162% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 33% during the coming year according to the four analysts following the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 12%, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Arco Platform's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Arco Platform's P/S

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Arco Platform's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

