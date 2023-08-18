Arconic announces finalization of sale to Apollo Funds

Aug. 18—MASSENA — Arconic announced Friday that its sale to Apollo Funds had been finalized, and the company would continue to operate under the Arconic name and brand.

The sale includes a minority investment from funds managed by affiliates of Erenic Capital Company.

Arconic officials had announced on May 4 that they had "entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc."

The all-cash transaction values the company at an enterprise value of approximately $5.2 billion.

Shareholders approved the company's acquisition during a special meeting in June. Approximately 99% of the shares voted were in favor of the merger. That represents approximately 76% of the total outstanding shares of Arconic common stock as of June 12, the recorded date for the special meeting.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Arconic shareholders will receive $30 per share in cash for every share of Arconic common stock they own immediately prior to the effective time of the merger. As a result of the transaction completion, Arconic's common stock no longer trades on the New York Stock Exchange.

"The closing of this transaction with Apollo Funds brings new perspective combined with deep industry expertise that will benefit our customers, employees, investors, and the communities where we operate. With them by our side, we will build on our position as a leading supplier of aluminum products and architectural solutions which provide sustainable value to our customers in the industries we serve," Arconic Chief Executive Officer Tim Myers said a statement.

"We are pleased to complete this acquisition and look forward to leveraging our extensive experience in the aluminum fabrication sector to support the entire Arconic team as a portfolio company of Apollo Funds. We believe Arconic's world-class manufacturing capabilities, metallurgical expertise and talented team position it for continued momentum and success in this next chapter of the Company's evolution," Apollo Partners Gareth Turner and Itai Wallach said in a statement.

Story continues

Arconic officials have said strategic investments are expected to include upgrades to key machine centers "to maximize the full potential of the Company's unique production capabilities"; technology upgrades to bring the company's plants and process controls to state-of-the-art standards; and investments in projects that will provide for a cleaner environment in the communities where the company operates.

There was no word on what impact, if any, the sale will have on the Massena operation and its 125 workers.

United Steelworkers members approved a four-year contract with Arconic in June 2022. The deal runs through May 15, 2026. The agreement included, among other benefits, a 7% wage increase for all job grades in May 2022, and 4.5% wage increases in May 2023, May 2024 and May 2025.

"We have been assured that the contract will remain in place. All of the negotiated benefits will continue, with no changes," United Steelworkers Local 420-A President Mark A. Goodfellow said in May.

Arconic was formed in 2016 in a split with Alcoa, creating two publicly traded companies — Alcoa Corp. and Arconic. The upstream company, which operates under the Alcoa name, consists of five business units that make up global primary products — bauxite, alumina, aluminum, casting and energy. Arconic, the value-added company, is composed of global rolled products, engineered products and solutions, and transportation and construction solutions.

With the split, Alcoa focused on upstream products, including aluminum, while Arconic focused on engineered products, including the automotive and aerospace segments.

Arconic announced in December 2019 that its Rolled Products Corp., which makes aluminum sheets and plates, had publicly filed a Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with a pending separation into two stand-alone, publicly-traded companies.

Arconic Rolled Products Corp. was renamed Arconic Corp., and focused on serving ground transportation, aerospace, construction and packaging markets.

The business currently comprising Arconic Inc.'s Engineered Products and Forgings segment remained in the existing company, but was renamed Howmet Aerospace Inc. upon separation. It focuses on structural parts for airplanes and defense, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation.

The sale does not impact Alcoa operations in Massena. Then Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced in March 2019 that Alcoa would continue to have a presence in Massena until 2026 under a seven-year agreement. The previous agreement, announced in November 2015 and signed in 2016, had been set to expire on March 31, 2019.