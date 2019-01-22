Arconic Plunges After Abandoning Sale Plan as Offers Disappoint

(Bloomberg) -- Arconic Inc. shocked investors as the board decided not to sell the company, scuttling a potential blockbuster buyout after months of negotiations.

The shares plunged as much as 27 percent in early trading after the company said it “did not receive a proposal for a full-company transaction that we believe would be in the best interests of Arconic’s shareholders and other stakeholders.” Apollo Global Management LLC had been in talks to acquire the aerospace manufacturer in a deal valued at more than $10 billion, Bloomberg News had reported.

The unexpected decision deepens uncertainty surrounding Arconic, which has conducted a strategic and portfolio review over the past year to address what Chief Executive Officer Chip Blankenship called disappointing execution. The maker of aircraft and automotive parts will instead focus on operational improvements and the previously announced sale of the building-systems unit, Arconic said in a statement Tuesday.

The shares plummeted 21 percent to $16 at 9:09 a.m. in New York premarket trading, poised to reach a record low. Arconic tumbled 38 percent last year, while a Standard & Poor’s index of industrial stocks dropped 15 percent.

Tuesday’s announcement extends Arconic’s brief but tumultuous life as an independent company. Since splitting with aluminum producer Alcoa Corp. in late 2016, Arconic fought a proxy battle with activist investor Elliott Management Corp., replaced its CEO and drew unwanted attention for its connection to a deadly apartment fire in London.

The fallout from the fire -- a tragedy that killed more than 70 people at Grenfell Tower -- had been a sticking point in the negotiations with Apollo, Bloomberg reported. The firm, which had emerged as the front-runner after topping an offer from rival private-equity investors, was working to protect itself from ongoing liabilities.

To contact the reporter on this story: Richard Clough in New York at rclough9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Case at bcase4@bloomberg.net, Tony Robinson, Susan Warren

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.