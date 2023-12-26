Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 40% stake

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Arcos Dorados Holdings' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insider ownership in Arcos Dorados Holdings is 38%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 40% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Arcos Dorados Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Arcos Dorados Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Arcos Dorados Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Arcos Dorados Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Arcos Dorados Holdings' case, its Top Key Executive, Woods Staton, is the largest shareholder, holding 38% of shares outstanding. With 7.5% and 3.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association-College Retirement Equities Fund and Invesco Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders.

On looking further, we found that 51% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Arcos Dorados Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$1.0b stake in this US$2.7b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Arcos Dorados Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

