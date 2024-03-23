Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.06

The board of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 28th of June, with investors receiving $0.06 per share. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.2%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Arcos Dorados Holdings was paying a whopping 231% as a dividend, but this only made up 22% of its overall earnings. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 26.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.238, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.24. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Arcos Dorados Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 37% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Our Thoughts On Arcos Dorados Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Arcos Dorados Holdings is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Arcos Dorados Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Arcos Dorados Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

