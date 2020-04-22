Arcos Dorados Provides an Update on the Impact of COVID-19 to Its Business and Reports First Quarter 2020 Comparable Sales

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) ("Arcos Dorados" or the "Company"), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today provided an update on the COVID-19 impact to the Company’s operations. Due to the unprecedented circumstances, the Company reported its comparable sales results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, ahead of its quarterly earnings announcement planned for May 13, 2020, when the Company will provide a further update on its business and financial results.

Business Update from Arcos Dorados’ Chief Executive Officer, Marcelo Rabach

During this difficult time, our primary focus and attention remains directed toward the wellbeing and safety of our restaurant crew, staff, sub-franchisees, suppliers and guests. We have also provided support to the communities that we serve by donating over ten tons of food from our restaurants to hospitals, emergency services professionals and humanitarian aid organizations across our markets. Additionally, we are incredibly proud of the daily contributions and examples of solidarity that so many of our employees, sub-franchisees and suppliers are demonstrating throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

Our guests are at the center of everything we do, which is even more important during these unprecedented times. They are the driving force behind our three-pillared strategy of serving the best food, running the best restaurants and providing the best service in our industry. This approach delivered strong results throughout 2019 and, building on that strategic momentum, we began 2020 with strong sales and profitability across our business, which put us in a solid position to face the current COVID-19 pandemic.

While we have experienced significant disruptions to our restaurant operations, we expect to leverage the strengths of our business and of the McDonald’s system globally to manage through this situation, adapt to a new reality in its aftermath and resume our long-term objective of capturing the full potential of the McDonald’s brand in Latin America and the Caribbean.

As of today, thanks to the largest free-standing restaurant footprint in our industry, about two-thirds of our restaurants are operational with the majority having adapted to focus on Drive-thru, Delivery and/or Take-away. I am very appreciative of our employees for safely providing a small sense of normalcy to our customers, whether they are needed to work for essential businesses or if they are abiding by "stay at home" guidelines.

We have also been working with our partner McDonald’s Corporation to inform our contingency planning during the most challenging periods of the crisis. We have gained invaluable insights from across the McDonald’s system, to not only manage through the current situation but also to help us develop our Recovery Plan. McDonald’s has been supportive in other ways as well, such as granting the deferral of cash collection for royalties.

Our deliberate approach to debt reduction since 2015 lowered our Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio to 1.6x as of the end of December 2019. In addition to starting 2020 with no material debt maturities before 2023, we also had $50 million in available, committed lines of credit at the corporate level as well as multiple lines of credit available in our local markets. We have proactively taken steps to extend the positive impacts of our pre-crisis business results and favorable financial liquidity by minimizing our costs, expenses and capital expenditures since the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak in our region.

The duration and scope of the outbreak remains difficult to predict, which means that we still cannot reasonably estimate the negative financial impact to our results. We know that the impact will be material but we are also prepared to continue making the difficult business decisions that will be needed to meet the challenges that are yet to come.

We are confident that we will emerge from this crisis as strong as anyone in our industry by balancing the immediate needs of all our stakeholders with preserving the financial flexibility needed to navigate this difficult period. In order to best position Arcos Dorados for the future, we will prioritize the health and safety of our people and guests, leveraging our industry-benchmark standards of hygiene and cleanliness, as we have always done. And importantly, we will get through this together.

