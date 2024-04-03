ARCpoint Slides As Insider Purchases Lose Another US$233k

Insiders who acquired US$618.6k worth of ARCpoint Inc.'s (CVE:ARC) stock at an average price of US$0.14 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 15% price decline. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$385.8k, which is not great.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

ARCpoint Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Jeffrey Harris for CA$269k worth of shares, at about CA$0.13 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.085 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months ARCpoint insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ARCpoint Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at ARCpoint. Overall, four insiders shelled out CA$556k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that ARCpoint insiders own 67% of the company, worth about CA$5.8m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ARCpoint Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest ARCpoint insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with ARCpoint (including 4 which don't sit too well with us).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

