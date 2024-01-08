Arctic Blast Brings Freezing Conditions From Paris to Berlin

(Bloomberg) -- The freezing Arctic weather that caused havoc across the Nordic region last week has spread south to cover most of continental Europe.

Minimum temperatures for Monday are forecast at -8.5C (17F) in Berlin and -4C in Paris, according to Maxar Technologies Inc. The mercury in Oslo will plummet to almost -20C, while yellow weather warnings for ice were in place for parts of the UK.

The change to icy, but more settled, weather could stress the region’s energy systems, although high gas storage levels and sluggish industrial demand means Europe is better prepared than last winter. The outlook for the intensity of the cold snap also moderated slightly.

France’s grid operator said it could cope with increased electricity demand, with power consumption below pre-Covid levels. Benchmark European gas prices fell.

While the European winter has so far been mostly milder than normal, icy weather is forecast through January, according to meteorologists surveyed by Bloomberg. High pressure weather patterns typically mean less wind generation too.

Short-term power prices for Monday jumped almost 20% in Germany to their highest since Dec. 13. The rate in Spain surged 39% to its highest in four weeks.

Temperatures in London are forecast to be 4.8C below the norm on Tuesday. Yellow weather warnings were in place on Monday morning for ice and wintry showers in southeast England and parts of Northern Ireland.

“It will become rather cold,” the UK’s Met Office said. The beginning of this week “is likely to see the lowest temperatures of this colder spell.”

--With assistance from Carolynn Look, Elena Mazneva, Francois de Beaupuy and Priscila Azevedo Rocha.

