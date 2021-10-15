U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,464.13
    +25.87 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,200.07
    +287.51 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,876.51
    +53.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.04
    +14.86 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.14
    +0.83 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.30
    -30.60 (-1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0086 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2700
    +0.5930 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,586.85
    +3,435.81 (+6.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,425.12
    +18.38 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Arctic Glacier Issues Default Status Report Pursuant to National Policy 12-203

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Arctic Glacier Income Fund
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Glacier Income Fund (CSE: AG.UN) (the “Fund”) is providing a default status report, in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults (“National Policy 12-203”).

On August 15, 2012, the Fund announced (the “Default Announcement”) that it would not be able to file an interim financial report and interim management’s discussion and analysis for the period ended June 30, 2012, together with the related certification of filings under National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the “Continuous Disclosure Documents”) by August 29, 2012, the deadline prescribed by securities legislation (the “Specified Requirement”).

Except as discussed below, there have been no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement or any other changes required to be disclosed under National Policy 12-203.

It is the current intention of the trustees of the Fund to seek to wind-up and dissolve the Fund upon the satisfaction of certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of a clearance certificate from CRA, final distribution of the cash assets of the Fund and termination of its Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (“CCAA”) proceedings. There can be no guarantee that these conditions will be satisfied. The Fund will only file the Continuous Disclosure Documents if required by the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench pursuant to the Fund’s CCAA proceedings. However, the Fund intends to continue to file bi-weekly default status reports containing the alternative information required by National Policy 12-203.

More information about the Fund’s CCAA proceedings and plan of compromise and arrangement can be found on the website of its Court-appointed monitor at http://www.alvarezandmarsal.com/arctic-glacier-income-fund-arctic-glacier-inc-and-subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release that address future activities, events, developments or financial performance are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “future” or “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. In particular, statements about the Fund’s intentions to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines and file information with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, as well as statements about the intention of the Fund’s trustees to terminate the Fund. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Fund and its management, in light of their experiences and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Fund, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the CCAA process and the Fund’s ability to secure sufficient resources to prepare the Continuous Disclosure Documents and its ability to obtain clearance certificates from Canadian regulators and satisfy the conditions to the termination of the Fund. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be construed in light of such factors. If any of these risks or uncertainties were to materialize, or if the factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information were to prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those that are expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Fund, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein, which reflect the analysis of the management of the Fund, as appropriate, only as of the date of this release. For more information regarding these and other risks, readers should consult the Fund’s reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities accessible online by going to SEDAR at www.sedar.com or by going to the website of its Court-appointed monitor at http://www.alvarezandmarsal.com/arctic-glacier-income-fund-arctic-glacier-inc-and-subsidiaries. The Fund is under no obligation, and Fund expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About the Fund

Arctic Glacier Income Fund trust units are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol AG.UN. There are 350.3 million trust units outstanding.

Hugh Adams
Direct: 204-925-5391
hadams@darcydeacon.com

Adam Rock
Partner
p 403 536 0025
c 403 975 6976
arock@linmac.com


Recommended Stories

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This company is changing how lenders gauge people's creditworthiness. It has massive growth potential and the stock price reflects that.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Thanks to this saying, many new investors target cheap-looking companies whose low share prices seem like an incredible value. Well-known for its genetic testing and ancestry services, 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) somewhat quietly keeps its sights on upending the healthcare industry.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is hot today thanks to rising oil prices, but there are still some high-yield names that you can buy and hold.

  • Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Duck Creek Technologies fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal-2021 earnings conference call. Good afternoon, and welcome to Duck Creek's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal-year 2021, which ended on August 31. On the call with me today is Mike Jackowski, Duck Creek's chief executive officer; and Vinny Chippari, Duck Creek's chief financial officer.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 41.4% this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Ocugen has been a meme stock popular with online investors for months. Ocugen received two pieces of good news this week.

  • Bank of America raises price target for 'bright spot' Affirm

    Jason Kupferberg, Bank of America Analyst, discusses why Affirm is considered a 'clear bright spot' in the buy now, pay later space.

  • 5 Big-Name Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 356% to 1,605% by 2025

    These well-known and widely held companies should deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next five years.

  • Why Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Beam Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, and Schrödinger Are Volatile This Week

    After the Food and Drug Administration paused Allogene Therapeutics' (NASDAQ: ALLO) clinical trials last week, the stock was crushed. The FDA's intervention appeared to spur trading by ARK Invest in Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM), Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA), and Schrödinger (NASDAQ: SDGR).

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • XPeng Is a More Sustainable EV Maker Than Even Tesla

    It turns out that Tesla might not be the world’s most sustainable car company. ESG is short for environmental, social and governance and companies publish ESG reports—sometimes called sustainability reports or impact reports—to tell stakeholders how their operations are impacting communities they serve. Tesla (TSLA) shares have added about 0.5%.

  • Tesla Stock: Headed to $300?

    One analyst's price target for the electric-car maker's stock implies more than 60% downside. Is it time to sell?

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Tanked Friday

    Virgin Galactic delays its initial commercial launch as Blue Origin celebrates a triumphant flight this week.

  • Buying This Growth Stock Right Now Is a No-Brainer

    Share prices of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) have pulled back nearly 8% since the stock's rating was cut from buy to neutral by research firm New Street Research toward the end of September. This seems to have dented investor confidence in Applied Materials stock, which has beaten the broader market handsomely so far in 2021 thanks to a string of impressive quarterly results driven by the growing demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Let's look at the reasons why buying Applied Materials on its latest dip could turn out to be a smart investment decision in the long run.

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Soar 39% or More

    Here are three highly profitable stocks that Wall Street thinks will soar 39% or more within the next 12 months. The consensus price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is 39% above the big drugmaker's current share price. This forward earnings multiple is well below the average forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4 for pharmaceutical stocks in the S&P 500.

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy As It Delays Commerical Flights?

    Virgin Galactic delayed the start of start commercial flights until Q4 2022 as it starts its lengthy enhancement program. Is SPCE stock a buy?

  • Pearson sales rise as 2 million users sign up for new app

    The direct-to-consumer service was launched in July in an attempt to recapture sales it had lost to the second-hand book market.

  • 3 Leading Telehealth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    The pandemic gave a boost to a trend that was already growing -- telehealth. Before the pandemic, telehealth was often seen by companies as a convenient option to save money on insurance costs, but during the pandemic, it became a necessity. Going forward, consumers, having seen how easy telehealth services can be for prescription refills, mental wellness, and other areas, are going to expect telehealth options.

  • Could The Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in Kopin Corporation ( NASDAQ:KOPN ) have power over the company. Institutions will often...