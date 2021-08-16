U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.50
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,319.00
    -101.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,114.00
    -11.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.40
    -10.80 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.57
    -0.87 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.40
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • Vix

    15.45
    -0.14 (-0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3865
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4400
    -0.1300 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,587.96
    +309.36 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.03
    +81.54 (+7.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,558.48
    -418.67 (-1.50%)
     

Arctic Vision Announces Expansion of License Territory for Suprachoroidal Space Injection Therapy ARVN001 to Include ASEAN Countries and India

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctic Vision, a China-based biotech company focused on innovative ophthalmic therapies, announced today the entering of an amendment to the exclusive license agreement with its partner Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD) ("Clearside"), to expand the licensed territory for ARVN001 (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension, known as XIPERE™ in the U.S.) from Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) and South Korea to also include ASEAN Countries (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) and India.

Arctic Vision Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arctic Vision)
Arctic Vision Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arctic Vision)

ARVN001 is a proprietary suspension of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide formulated for administration to the suprachoroidal space (SCS®) through Clearside's patented SCS Microinjector®. The product is being investigated for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis ("UME"). In the U.S., Clearside's XIPERE New Drug Application filing was accepted in May 2021 by the Food and Drug Administration. In China, Arctic Vision is planning to initiate a Phase III clinical trial in the 2nd half of the year.

Dr. Eddy (Hoi Ti) Wu, Founder, CEO and Board Director of Arctic Vision, commented: "We are very excited to expand the license territory of ARVN001 in Asia, as well as our relationship with Clearside. Building our commercial reach into the pan-Asia market has always been a major strategic goal, and this amendment accelerates the process. Beginning with ARVN001, we strive to bring innovative eyecare solutions to the greater Asian market."

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with Arctic Vision." said George Lasezkay, Pharm.D., J.D., President and CEO, Clearside Biomedical. "For more than a year, the two companies have worked closely together and made great progress. We appreciate Arctic Vision's strong capabilities in clinical development and commercialization to bring this innovative treatment option to patients in the region suffering with UME."

About ARVN001

ARVN001 is a proprietary suspension of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide formulated for administration to the suprachoroidal space that is being investigated for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis (UME). Clearside's patented technology is designed to deliver drug to the suprachoroidal space located between the choroid and the outer protective layer of the eye, known as the sclera. Suprachoroidal injection enables the rapid and adequate dispersion of medicine to the back of the eye, offering the potential for the medicine to act longer and minimize harm to the surrounding healthy parts of the eye.

In March 2020, Arctic Vision acquired the exclusive license for the development and commercialization of XIPERE in Greater China and South Korea. ARVN001 is Arctic Vision's project code for the XIPERE asset. In December 2020, Arctic Vision obtained approval for its Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for a UME Phase III trial from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China.

The product is not yet approved in any jurisdiction. The U.S. NDA filing was accepted by the FDA in May 2021.

About Uveitic Macular Edema (UME)

Uveitis is a set of ocular inflammatory conditions and one of the major causes of visual morbidity. Macular edema is a common complication in patients with uveitis, which is characterized by a build-up of fluid in the macula, the area of the retina responsible for sharp, straight-ahead vision. UME is the leading cause of vision loss and blindness in uveitis patients and can occur from uveitis affecting any anatomic location—anterior, intermediate, posterior or panuveitis.

About Arctic Vision

Arctic Vision is a China-based ophthalmic biotech focusing on breakthrough therapies, with a leading portfolio covering pre-clinical stage to commercial stage products. Our vision is to provide innovative therapies in China, Asia and globally to address unmet clinical needs and benefit ophthalmic patients at large. Arctic Vision is supported by top-tier life sciences investors and led by an elite team of ophthalmic industry veterans with substantial regional and global experiences in R&D and commercialization of ophthalmic products. For more information, please visit https://www.arcticvision.com.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases. Clearside's proprietary SCS Microinjector® targets the suprachoroidal space (SCS®) and offers unique access to the macula, retina and choroid where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company's SCS injection platform is an inherently flexible, in-office, non-surgical procedure, intended to provide targeted delivery to the site of disease and to work with both established and new formulations of medications. For more information, please visit https://www.clearsidebio.com/.

Arctic Vision Media Contact

communications@arcticvision.com

Further Reading:

  1. Bausch Health and Clearside Biomedical Announce U.S. FDA Filing Acceptance for XIPERE™ (Triamcinolone Acetonide Suprachoroidal Injectable Suspension)

  2. Arctic Vision obtains the first IND approval for the treatment of UME in China, Suprachoroidal space (SCS) injection potentially brings more benefits to patients

  3. Clearside Biomedical Announces License Agreement with Arctic Vision for XIPERE™ (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension) in Greater China and South Korea

  4. Bausch Health Licenses Clearside Biomedical's XIPERE™ (Triamcinolone Acetonide Suprachoroidal Injectable Suspension), An Investigational Treatment For Macular Edema Associated With Uveitis

SCS®, SCS Microinjector® and XIPERE™ are trademarks of Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arctic-vision-announces-expansion-of-license-territory-for-suprachoroidal-space-injection-therapy-arvn001-to-include-asean-countries-and-india-301355398.html

SOURCE Arctic Vision

Recommended Stories

  • Asia stocks off to cautious start, eye China data

    Asian share markets made a cautious start to the week on Monday ahead of a raft of Chinese data that could confirm a slowdown in the giant economy, as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 with vaccinations. Figures on retail sales, industrial production and urban investment are forecast to show a modest pullback in activity in China in July, a trend likely to be worsened by the recent tightening in coronavirus restrictions. "Asia's low vaccination rates and low tolerance for community spread suggest it is the region most at risk economically from the Delta variant," said JPMorgan economist Bruce Kasman.

  • U.S. could offer COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as soon as this fall

    Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.

  • 4 Reasons to (Still) Be Optimistic About Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks

    Rumors of the coronavirus's demise have, unfortunately, been very much exaggerated. There's still plenty of upside for companies like Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer, (NYSE: PFE), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and a handful of new developments should make investors optimistic about their continued strong performance. The biggest reason to be optimistic about coronavirus vaccine stocks is that they're eventually going to start registering new revenue from sales of booster shots -- once the companies can prove that additional doses will be safe and beneficial, that is.

  • Why Might Cassava Succeed With Its Alzheimer's Drug, When So Many Have Failed?

    Alzheimer's research has been hampered by apparently mistaken ideas about what causes the disease. Cassava has a new theory about what's responsible -- and its drug is showing positive results.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said He's Worried About This State

    With the help of the highly contagious Delta variant, COVID cases have soared in several states across the nation in recent weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new coronavirus cases in the U.S. have risen by roughly 100,000 per day since one month ago. The health authority's most recent data from Aug. 13 puts new daily cases at 141,397, compared with 42,399 new daily cases recorded on Jul. 15. Unfortunately, there's no sign that the trend will slow down or r

  • Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

    Sigga Ella/Bloomberg via GettyIceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks.Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.What’s happening in Iceland right now

  • UK vaccine mega-factory working on combined flu and Covid jab

    Britain’s vaccine mega-factory will seek to combine flu and Covid jabs into a single shot, in an attempt to speed up booster programmes, its boss has said, adding that the UK’s vaccine stockpile is so big that its services will not be needed until 2022.

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations among 30- to 39-year-olds hit record high

    Hospitalizations from COVID-19 for people in their 30s hit a record high this week, the Wall Street Journal reports. Why it matters: Adults between the ages of 30 and 39 largely avoided hospitalizations from coronavirus during the early phases of the pandemic, but lagging vaccination numbers and highly active lives are driving hospitalizations in the age group, per the Journal. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: A

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This "Very Bad" Warning

    The COVID-19 cases are spreading, with some experts predicting we'll soon be back up to more than 200,000 cases a day—a rate we never thought we'd see again since so many people are vaccinated. The problem? So many aren't. So how can you keep yourself and any innocent children safe? Michael Osterholm, the director for the Center for Infectious Disease, research and policy at the University of Minnesota, appeared on Meet the Press to deliver some warnings about this "very, very bad" Delta variant

  • No pediatric ICU beds left in Dallas, county judge says

    "Your child will wait for another child to die," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Friday.

  • Booster shots now available for some New Jersey residents

    It's been a busy Saturday for vaccination centers around New Jersey, a day after the CDC's new guidance allowed for third doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for immunocompromised Americans.

  • The #1 Cause of Shingles, According to Science

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every three Americans will develop shingles at some point in their lifetime. While the majority of people are well aware that the disease manifests itself as a blistering rash, there are many things you might not know about shingles, including why it occurs, who is most at risk and what its number one cause is. Read on to learn everything you need to know about shingles. Read on until the end so you can protect yourself—and

  • The Diet and Workout That Helped Me Lose Fat and Get Jacked in 9 Weeks

    I'm stronger, more energetic, and happier than ever.

  • ‘I don’t want to risk my life for a paycheck’: immunosuppressed people grapple with returning to work

    Research does show that those who are immunosuppressed are at higher risk of becoming severely ill from covid, passing the virus to others in their household and getting infected even if vaccinated.

  • Texas Judge Says the Delta COVID Surge Has Left Dallas With “Zero ICU Beds Left for Children”

    The Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins explained the status of local hospitals bluntly: “Your child will wait for another child to die.” Judge Jenkins’s framing might seem over the top to some, but as COVID cases surge among kids and teens as the school year starts and hospitals continue to work over-capacity, his dire warning []

  • Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again

    A young mother had just celebrated her first wedding anniversary and was one of six members of a Jacksonville church to die over a 10-day span. Another Florida woman had just given birth to her first child, but was only able to hold the newborn girl for a few moments before dying.

  • Get the vaccine or get fired? In Shenandoah Valley, some nurses choose termination.

    They were hard to miss on the corner of a busy four-way intersection at the entrance to Winchester Medical Center: a group of about 20 people - many of them nurses, some in scrubs - protesting the hospital's recent coronavirus vaccine mandate. Some were on a quasi-strike, skipping a day of work to stand on the side of the road in scorching heat, holding signs that demanded, "NO FORCED VACCINATION." Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Wash

  • Who will need a COVID-19 booster shot and when?

    Doctor Amesh Adalja joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss who will be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot and what the timetable is looking like for a COVID-19 vaccine for younger children.

  • First Case Of The Lambda Covid Variant Reported In Los Angeles, But It’s Not Yet Much Of A Match For Delta

    The first case of the much-talked-about Lambda variant of Covid-19 was reported by Los Angeles health officials on Thursday. But for all the fanfare, Lambda doesn’t seem to have been much of a match for Delta – yet. “We’ve only seen one Lambda variant among tests sequenced in our labs, and this was a sample […]

  • US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall

    Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall. Among the first to receive them could be health care workers, nursing home residents and other older Americans. Dr. Francis Collins also pleaded anew for unvaccinated people to get their shots, calling them “sitting ducks” for a delta variant that is ravaging the country and showing little sign of letting up.