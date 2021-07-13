U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

Arctic Wolf secures $150M at Series F, tripling its valuation

Carly Page
·2 min read

Arctic Wolf, a managed cybersecurity company that offers "security operations-as-a-concierge" service, has raised $150 million at Series F.

This round was led by Viking Global Investors, Owl Rock, and other existing investors, and lands less than a year after the company’s last round of investment when it became the first managed detection and response (MDR) companies to secure a valuation of over $1 billion. This latest round brings its total amount of funding raised to date to just shy of $500 million, and sees the company’s valuation soar from $1.3 billion to $4.3 billion.

“This is a recognition on our part, and our investors’ part, of the challenge that our industry is facing,” Arctic Wolf CEO Brian NeSmith told TechCrunch.

As a result of this challenging cybersecurity landscape, fueled by pandemic turbulence and a mass shift to remote working, Arctic Wolf has seen impressive growth over the last 12 months. The company, which provides round-the-clock security monitoring for small and mid-sized organizations through its cloud security operations platform, saw its revenues double on rapid platform adoption growth, with nearly 60% of its 3,000 customers using at least three of its security operations solutions. This, the company claims, makes it fastest-growing company at scale in the fastest-growing area of the cybersecurity market.

The company’s headcount has also increased dramatically: the company onboard approximately 400 employees over the past 12 months and plans to add 500 new roles in the coming year.

The newly-raised funds will be used to keep its momentum going, NeSmith said, and to step up its mergers and acquisitions strategy. Arctic Wolf has made three acquisitions since it was founded 2012 — including cybersecurity vulnerability assessment startup RootSecure in 2018 — and it's planning to increase this number significantly over the next 12 months.

“We’ve got letters of intent for a couple more, and I expect that over the next year we’ll probably do between 5 and 10 acquisitions,” said NeSmith.

With Series F funding under its belt, Arctic Wolf is now starting to think about its exit strategy. NeSmith tells TechCrunch that while the company is weighing up its options, an IPO is likely the next logical move for the company.

“I think ultimately the exit is IPO. That’s the most likely outcome,” he says. “Frankly, from some of the companies I’ve seen IPO over the last 3-6 months, we could be a public company today. We’re a little more measured, so we want to realize that not being public is an end point, you’re just changing the way you run the company.”

Read more:

Recommended Stories

  • Meme-stock favourite Nokia raises forecasts

    Shares in the company rose 6.6% on Tuesday in Helsinki following the announcement.

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks With 115% to 177% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If these ultra-bullish analysts are correct, shareholders in these fast-growing companies could be looking at big gains over the next year.

  • Virgin Galactic Plans to Sell $500M in Stock; Shares Fall 17%

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) is looking to sell up to $500 million worth of common stock. The company has engaged the services of Credit Suisse Securities (CS), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Goldman Sachs (GS) as part of a capital raising drive. The three will act as the company’s agents in the sale. SPCE stock price plunged 17.30% to close at $40.69 yesterday. The agents are entitled to commission at a mutually agreed rate that will not exceed 2% of the gross sales price. (See Virgin Galactic sto

  • Solid Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    For the retail investor, making sense of the markets and finding the right investment is naturally the key to long-term profits. For many such investors, the strategy of choice is following the insiders. While ‘insiders’ may have a bad sound, suggesting below-board dealing to score dishonest wins, it really means something much simpler, and fundamentally honest. Insiders are corporate officers, in positions of trust with their companies, and their offices give them access to information that ord

  • Why Shares of State Auto Financial Nearly Tripled Today

    The shares of Ohio-based regional property and casualty insurance company State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC) blasted through the speed limit on Monday. Privately held Liberty Mutual, a major player in the property and casualty space, announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire State Auto Financial for $52 per share -- hence the stock's dramatic rise over the course of the day. Liberty Mutual holds a 58.8% interest in its fellow insurer.

  • 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Meme Stocks Hedge Funds are Piling Into

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets meme stocks hedge funds are piling into based on the data of over 800 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Meme Stocks Hedge Funds are Piling Into. Users […]

  • Just 3 Stocks Power 75% Of Warren Buffett's Profit

    Warren Buffett stocks are famous for tight focus. And this year, the famed investor's concentrated play on top S&P 500 stocks is paying off.

  • 3 Reasons Sundial Growers May Be the Best Canadian Cannabis Stock to Buy

    Much of the profit that investors in Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) have made over the past year can likely be attributed to speculation and the stock becoming a popular buy on Reddit. Sundial Growers is an underdog in the sector due to its small size and low sales numbers. One of the most important things for investors to consider when looking at marijuana companies is the strength of their financials, and specifically cash.

  • DiDi, the Uber of China, Went Public in June: Here's What Investors Should Know

    While the company's brief life as a public company has been anything but a smooth ride, its business is well-positioned for growth.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping NIO Inc. (NIO)

    Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall after inflation data tops estimates

    U.S. stocks fell to reverse course after a record-setting session, with investors closely monitoring an early batch of corporate earnings results. Inflation was also back in focus and new data showed consumer prices surged by the most since 2008 in June.

  • Why 3D Systems Stock Fell Nearly 10% on Monday

    Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), a diversified 3D printing company, dropped 9.7% on Monday, probably because of usual volatility and, perhaps, some news from Desktop Metal. The only news 3D Systems announced on Monday was the scheduled date of the release of its second-quarter 2021 results: Monday, Aug. 9, after the market closes. A good portion of 3D Systems stock's Monday drop was probably simply due to its usual volatility.

  • Goldman lifts Tesla EPS estimates, driven by higher pricing, cheaper China car

    Goldman Sachs analysts have lifted their forecast of Tesla's earnings per share ahead of second-quarter results slated for July 26. "We are raising our EPS estimates for 2021/2022/2023, driven by higher pricing in 2021, and higher units in 2022/2023 (primarily on Model Y, as Tesla has released a new lower-cost version of the Model Y in China, made Model Y available in Europe out of the China factory, and as the three new factories Tesla is ramping are all focused on the Model Y). These positive

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Tumbled the Day After Its Historic Launch

    Virgin Galactic stock was up 217% in the two months before Sunday's flight to the edge of space.

  • Why InMode Stock Shot Nearly 13% Higher on Monday

    Medical technology specialist InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) was a very in-fashion stock Monday. The company's shares zoomed 12.5% higher, on the back of very encouraging preliminary results and raised guidance. According to its preliminary calculations, InMode will post record revenue in the second quarter of $86.5 million to $87 million.

  • 3 Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    It was a fairly unprecedented phenomenon where retail investors seemingly wrested control of the market away from the monied interests and kept the conversation focused on driving stocks higher. Good growth stocks are those that can ride the wave for years, even decades. If you want to own companies offering potential for real, tangible long-term returns on your investment, the following trio of growth tech stocks may be for you.

  • PepsiCo blows away earnings forecasts, raises 2021 outlook

    PepsiCo crushes it financially in the second quarter. Here's what you need to know from the beverage and snack giant's latest results.

  • Wells Fargo's Dividend Hike and Stock Buyback Plan Are a Good Start

    Following the removal of restrictions by the Federal Reserve, Wells Fargo increased its dividend and announced the authorization of a share repurchase plan.

  • The Best Stock for the Second Half: Moderna or BioNTech?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) just may be the most talked about biotech stocks on the planet these days. BioNTech is the partner of big pharma company Pfizer. Moderna and BioNTech have climbed 125% and 175%, respectively, in the first half.

  • 15 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 15 best energy stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy industry, go directly to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now. In light of a recent falling out between OPEC nations and their allies this year, oil […]