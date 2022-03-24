U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

ARCTRUST Appoints Chris Wadelin to Managing Director Equity Markets

·2 min read

CLIFTON, N.J., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCTRUST Properties, Inc. a sponsor of non-traded real estate alternative investment offerings, announced today that Chris Wadelin has been appointed to the position of Managing Director Equity Markets. Wadelin will direct investment product distribution for ARCTRUST's suite of preferred equity, Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs) and real estate investment fund offerings across the retail, residential, industrial, medical and self-storage sectors.

ARCTRUST Logo (PRNewsfoto/ARCTRUST)
ARCTRUST Logo (PRNewsfoto/ARCTRUST)

"Chris has a strong reputation among investors for high-quality reliable offerings and is a real estate first focused professional," said James M. Steuterman, President and CEO of ARCTRUST. "We are pleased to welcome Chris in this new position and look forward to his accelerating contributions to our team."

Wadelin brings extensive experience in product development, market strategy and distribution across all advisory channels that will enhance the position ARCTRUST holds in the private equity markets. Prior to joining ARCTRUST in 2021, he was involved with the management or capital raise of more than $1.7 billion.

Wadelin graduated with a bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University and holds Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 7 and 66 licenses.

"I look forward to expanding ARCTRUST's capital raising platform to serve financial professionals and their clients that are seeking to diversify their portfolios with differentiated real estate investment strategies," said Wadelin. "It is an honor to be a part of this award-winning organization."

About ARCTRUST

Clifton, New Jersey-based ARCTRUST is a vertically integrated 39-year-old real estate company that has been responsible for the development, acquisition and joint-venture funding of more than 500 properties with an aggregate value in excess of $5 billion.

Contact:
Rebecca Cleary
Spotlight Marketing Communications
949.427.1462
rebecca@spotlightmarcom.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arctrust-appoints-chris-wadelin-to-managing-director-equity-markets-301509706.html

SOURCE ARCTRUST

