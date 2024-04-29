Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings' (NASDAQ:ARCT) investors will be pleased with their impressive 284% return over the last five years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) share price down 21% in the last month. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 284% in that time. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings can boast revenue growth at a rate of 66% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 31% per year, compound, during the period. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings shareholders gained a total return of 1.6% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 31% per year for five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

