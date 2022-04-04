U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,582.64
    +36.78 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,921.88
    +103.61 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,532.55
    +271.05 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.44
    +4.33 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.46
    +1.18 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.50
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0979
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0350 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3111
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7900
    +0.0180 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,590.41
    +183.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.93
    +5.68 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Arcus Biosciences Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CFG
  • RCUS
  • ISBC
  • SPGI

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will replace Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASD:ISBC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, April 7. S&P 500 constituent Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) is acquiring Investors Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

April 7, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Arcus Biosciences

RCUS

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Investors Bancorp

ISBC

Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcus-biosciences-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301517287.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Recommended Stories

  • S&P 500 Recovering on Monday

    The S&P 500 looks as if it is trying to recover during the day on Monday, showing signs of life again.

  • Workers experience productivity peak late at night: study

    A new study has found that workers experience a third productivity peak later in the evening.

  • Exxon expects profit bump in Q1

    Exxon Mobil Corp. said in a filing late Monday that its first-quarter profit could top $9 billion, compared with $8.8 billion in the fourth quarter.

  • Fintech Stocks To Buy And Watch: The Best Business Models Post Covid

    Many fintech stocks have been clobbered as Covid pandemic driven growth slows. Sector rotations and rising interest have pressured payment stocks.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Plug Power Pops: Is There Still Time to Plug In?

    Shares of Plug Power are up smartly Monday, gaining more than 10% on the day. In our Nov. 22 PLUG review we wrote that, "Traders who are long PLUG can continue to hold but I would raise stops to $36 from $31.

  • Why Fisker Shares Popped Today

    Fisker (NYSE: FSR) may be behind other electric vehicle (EV) start-ups with the release of its first commercial vehicle, but it seems there are plenty of customers willing to wait. Investors in Fisker haven't had much to feel good about over the past year as shares have mostly treaded water. Fisker is offering four models of the Ocean SUV that are being manufactured under a contract agreement by 60-year-old automotive industry supplier Magna International.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • AMD to buy Pensando — a Milpitas startup led by Cisco vets — for $1.9B

    The startup that AMD is buying is the latest from a team of engineers and execs who sold several of their previous ventures to Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Why Workhorse Group Soared 59.7% in March

    The electric delivery van maker signed a new purchase agreement, had some insider stock-buying, and benefited from a broad market recovery.

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped on Monday

    There's no obvious news on the wires concerning Nvidia per se today, but there was some news affecting semiconductor stocks in general. Specifically, over the weekend, Focus Taiwan reported that a temporary shutdown of 3M's semiconductor coolant plant in Zwijndrecht, Belgium, that was first announced in early March, "could have a major impact on the global semiconductor industry." On Friday, BusinessKorea confirmed that this plant, which "accounts for 80 percent of the global total semiconductor coolant output ... has been closed indefinitely under tightened local environmental regulations."