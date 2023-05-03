Arcus A GameFi, SocialFi, and EsportsFi Ecosystem Gains Industry Traction with $1M in Private Investment

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Despite being built during a bear market, Arcus , a web 3.0 ecosystem that integrates GameFi, SocialFi, and EsportsFi, has made significant progress in the industry. Since the beginning of 2022, the company has been self-funded and has focused on developing its product in the esports industry. The company is now in the Alpha stage and plans to launch NFT Presale in May and IDO in June.

GO8 Labs and Block Tides Ventures incubated Arcus, two Filipino-led firms that have grown into an internationally recognized entity. The company has received backing from prominent investors worldwide, including IBC Group, Block Tides Ventures, Block Asia Labs, and ATF Capital. Arcus has also secured $1 million in private financing to help it grow.

Arcus is launching its first NFT pre-sale for early access in collaboration with Crypto.com NFT. This will give gamers access to exclusive content and provide them with one-of-a-kind gaming experiences.

Over 45 strategic partnerships have been formed by the company, including some with the most prominent players in the gaming industry. Arcus has established significant partnerships with Dequest, Ampverse, Unix Gaming, JEDSTAR Gaming, QuestN, and Myria, to name a few.

Arcus is excited to expand its ecosystem and be at the forefront of the GameFi, SocialFi, and EsportsFi revolutions. Visit the company's website or social media channels for more information on Arcus and its upcoming launch.

