Arcview Consulting Unites With Cannabis Capital Group to Co-Develop Cannabis Licenses for Promising Businesses

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As U.S. states continue to legalize medical and adult-use cannabis at a rapid rate, Arcview Consulting and the Cannabis Capital Group (CCG) announce that they have teamed up to ensure state licensing and compliance success for business owners. To combat the steep learning curve of legalization, the value-aligned companies will assist new and established businesses navigate the vastly different, state-specific governance protocols across the country.

After years of making political waves for cannabis, former minority leader of the Arkansas House of Representatives Eddie Armstrong III co-founded CCG to begin helping companies with state license applications on a larger scale. The cannabis advisory firm and Arcview Consulting will help cannabis companies with state-specific business licensing, overall business strategy, and standard operating procedures. The forward-looking joint venture brings advanced knowledge about federal and state governance to restricted markets in all legalized states.

"The Arcview Group is a very experienced team with an array of social-equity programs. Their connections paired with our government background allows us to successfully help the individuals we want representing the cannabis industry, including women, minorities, people of color, etc.," comments Eddie Armstrong, CEO and Chairman of the Cannabis Capital Group. "Together, we plan to make a great impact on the current system and achieve something we will be proud of."

With the goal of co-creating businesses that have the potential to expand, both companies look to work with clientele who are long-term leaders. Whether a business plan is set in place or just being generated, companies are urged to reach out for help as early as possible. While Arcview Consulting focuses on developing unique strategies based on the selected cannabis markets, CCG will evaluate and file necessary state-required licensing paperwork for individual companies. Paying close attention to strict state application timelines, both companies will tackle additional business must-haves, such as an employment plan, diversity hiring components, the potential sales income, estimate cultivation yield, complete licensing paperwork, and market research.

"A newly legalized state's regulations can be challenging for many. No denying there is risk in this industry, but with the experienced teams of Arcview Consulting and the Cannabis Capital Group on your side, some of the pressures that come with starting a new business are eased," comments Jason Malcolm, Principal of Arcview Management Consulting. "Training correctly, knowing the best way to maximize speed to market, ensuring quality of product, being compliant are just a few of the things that need consideration while avoiding pitfalls."

Utilizing the expansive Arcview ecosystem that includes the highest quality cannabis businesses with shared principles in the country, CCG and Arcview Consulting will be at the forefront of licensing phases in each state where medical and adult-use cannabis is being legalized. The team is currently expanding to include partnerships within each state to ensure smooth progress for businesses looking to move into new markets.

Arcview Consulting and the Cannabis Capital Group will join forces for a series of webinars. The first webinar is being held Thursday, May 20 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET, entitled The Perceptions and Realities of Applying for a Cannabis License. This event is free and open to the public. Register for today's webinar at https://arcviewgroup.com/product/perceptions-realities-applying-cannabis-license.

About Arcview Management Consulting:

Arcview Management Consulting is a global management firm within The Arcview Group's ecosystem, which leverages a deep history in cannabis and hemp to help companies succeed and scale in the industry. The company helps some of the largest brands in the world navigate global cannabis and hemp markets with a broad array of services designed to maximize potential market opportunities while mitigating risk. Learn more at https://arcviewconsulting.com.

For over 10 years, The Arcview Group continues to be a trusted global leader and nexus for investors, companies, entrepreneurs, money-managers, and community, providing a broad spectrum of programs and services to the industry: Arcview Ventures, Arcview Collective Fund, Arcview Capital, Arcview Market Research, Arcview Women's Inclusion Network, and Arcview Management Consulting.

About Cannabis Capital Group:

The Cannabis Capital Group connects healthcare professionals with entrepreneurs, cannabis-investment opportunities and educational resources, to better understand — and participate in — the rapidly expanding cannabis space. The company leverages years of professional experience in medicine, government, lobbying, business operations, and investing to offer a unique value proposition to clients and investors in the medical and adult-use cannabis sectors. Learn more at https://www.thecannabiscapitalgroup.com.

