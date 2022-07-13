U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

Ardagh Glass Packaging commemorates 50 years of glass packaging with Mt. Olive Pickle Company

·3 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America (AGP – North America), a business of Ardagh Group, is commemorating 50 years of partnership in supplying glass packaging to Mt. Olive Pickle Company.

Ardagh Group logo.
Ardagh Group logo.

From a modest beginning in 1926, Mt. Olive has grown to be one of the most loved pickle companies, manufacturing its best-selling brand of pickles, peppers and relishes from its headquarters at the Corner of Cucumber and Vine in Mount Olive, N.C.

The 50-year partnership connects the largest domestic glass container supplier to the U.S. food industry with the number one pickle brand in America, as determined by IRI sales data.

"Glass is the ultimate container for our products," said Bobby Frye, President & CEO at Mt. Olive. "It retains freshness and flavor like no other, and we appreciate its endlessly recyclable nature. We believe our consumers appreciate those qualities, too."

The collaboration began with Mt. Olive purchasing glass jars from AGP – North America's Henderson, N.C., glass manufacturing facility, a mere 100 miles away, helping to keep Mt. Olive's promise to source local products and incorporate sustainable practices into its operations.

"We value our long-term relationship with Ardagh Glass Packaging," said Frye. "As our company grew over the years, Ardagh was right there with us, helping us serve our customers and consumers with quality, innovative products. And, as a North Carolina-based company, we've always been proud of our connection to the Henderson facility."

Throughout the years as Mt. Olive's brand has grown, Ardagh Glass Packaging's glass manufacturing facilities strategically located throughout the U.S. have provided the essential service and support necessary to meet the company's demand for American-made glass containers.

To support Mt. Olive's variety of products, Ardagh manufactures glass jars in a range of sizes from an 8 oz jar to a one gallon jug.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging cherishes its 50-year supply partnership to manufacture glass packaging that showcases and protects the flavor, freshness and integrity of Mt. Olive Pickle Company's products," said Darrell Wineman, Vice President, Food, Wine & Spirits for AGP – North America. "We look forward to the next 50 years of partnership."

Glass bottles preserve the true taste of foods and beverages, are 100 percent and endlessly recyclable, and can go from the recycling bin to the store shelf in as little as 30 days.

Throughout 2022, Ardagh Glass Packaging will celebrate the United Nations International Year of Glass (IYOG), commemorating the essential role of glass packaging in a sustainable society.

In this IYOG, AGP – North America is focused on honoring customers like Mt. Olive for its extensive history in using sustainable glass packaging, to celebrate the important role of glass packaging in today's world.

To view Ardagh's extensive glass bottle stock portfolio, which offers a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/food2022.

Further information

Gina Behrman, Vice President, Marketing, Communications & NPD at Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America, gina.l.behrman@ardaghgroup.com, 317.558.5717

Paula Polei, Manager, Marketing & Communications at Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America, paula.polei@ardaghgroup.com, 317.558.5732

Lynn Williams, Public Relations Manager at Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Inc., lwilliams@mtolivepickles.com, 919.581.3628

Download image here.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-glass-packaging-commemorates-50-years-of-glass-packaging-with-mt-olive-pickle-company-301584435.html

SOURCE Ardagh Group

