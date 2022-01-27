U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,357.00
    +15.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,095.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,238.25
    +79.75 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,975.30
    +2.60 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.21
    +0.86 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.30
    -17.40 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.56 (-2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1171
    -0.0074 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.42
    -0.74 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3395
    -0.0067 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1650
    +0.5050 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,727.43
    -1,181.36 (-3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    838.48
    -17.33 (-2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.05
    +37.27 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
COMING UP:

Q4 GDP preview: Economists look for growth acceleration before Omicron impact

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Ardagh Group S.A. Q4 2021 Results and Investor Call Notification

·1 min read

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. will host its Fourth Quarter 2021 earnings call on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Ardagh Group logo 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Ardagh Group S.A.)
Ardagh Group logo 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Ardagh Group S.A.)

A results release will be posted to our website at midday BST (07:00 EST) on February 24, 2022, at http://www.ardaghgroup.com/corporate/investors

A bondholder webcast and conference call will be held at 16:00 BST (11:00 EST) on February 24, 2022. A full replay of the presentation will also be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.

Webcast https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1525022&tp_key=daaf07242c

Dial in*:
International: +44 (0)330 336 9105
US: +1 800-239-9838
Conference code: 6175080
*It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference unless you are unable to join the webcast.

Additional dial-in numbers are at this link, or simply click Participant Access Information (globalmeet.com) and enter your details to be connected. The link is active 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-group-sa-q4-2021-results-and-investor-call-notification-301469572.html

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.

