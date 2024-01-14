When Will Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Ardelyx, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ARDX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Ardelyx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The US$2.1b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$67m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$27m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Ardelyx will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 9 industry analysts covering Ardelyx, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$48m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 58% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Ardelyx's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 14% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

