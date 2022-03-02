U.S. markets closed

Ardelyx to Participate at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

·1 min read
In this article:
  • ARDX

WALTHAM, Mass., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx, will participate in a GI/Microbiome panel discussion at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference, which is taking place virtually on Wednesday March 9, 2022, at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

To access the webcast of the panel presentation please visit the Events and Presentations page within the Ardelyx website at https://ir.ardelyx.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the panel presentation will be available on the Ardelyx website for 30 days following the event.

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx received approval for IBSRELA (tenapanor) with plans to launch in the second quarter of 2022. Ardelyx is developing tenapanor, a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, which has completed three successful Phase 3 trials. Ardelyx is also advancing RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and has an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardelyx-to-participate-at-the-cowen-42nd-annual-health-care-conference-301494555.html

SOURCE Ardelyx

