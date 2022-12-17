U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,852.36
    -43.39 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,920.46
    -281.76 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,705.41
    -105.11 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.42
    -11.19 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.50
    -1.61 (-2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.00
    +15.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0589
    -0.0045 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0320 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2140
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6790
    -1.0610 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,631.13
    -777.51 (-4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.51
    -15.96 (-3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Ardelyx Provides Update on FDA Appeal for XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) for the Control of Serum Phosphorus in Adult Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease on Dialysis

·3 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, provided an update regarding the appeal to the Complete Response Letter for the New Drug Application for XPHOZAH (tenapanor).

Ardelyx logo (PRNewsFoto/Ardelyx) (PRNewsfoto/Ardelyx)
Ardelyx logo (PRNewsFoto/Ardelyx) (PRNewsfoto/Ardelyx)

Earlier today, Peter Stein, M.D., Director of the Office of New Drugs, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), requested a meeting with Ardelyx to discuss the status of his review of the appeal. After a productive conversation, Dr. Stein communicated that the FDA is finalizing the response and may require up to a few more weeks to do so. Ardelyx will communicate the response to the appeal once it has been received from the FDA.

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx's first approved product, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) is available in the United States and Canada. Ardelyx is developing XPHOZAH® (tenapanor), a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, which has completed three successful Phase 3 trials. Ardelyx has a Phase 2 potassium lowering compound, RDX013, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on Twitter @Ardelyx, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Ardelyx, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, including Ardelyx's current expectation regarding the timing of the OND's decision on its appeal. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Ardelyx's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties associated with the regulatory approval process. Ardelyx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ardelyx's business in general, please refer to Ardelyx's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 3, 2022, and its future current and periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardelyx-provides-update-on-fda-appeal-for-xphozah-tenapanor-for-the-control-of-serum-phosphorus-in-adult-patients-with-chronic-kidney-disease-on-dialysis-301705561.html

SOURCE Ardelyx

Recommended Stories

  • Government of Canada announces reappointments to The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated's Board of Directors

    Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced the reappointment of Richard Cacchione and Sylvain Villiard to the Board of Directors of the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI), the Crown corporation responsible for the operation of five federal transportation corridors in the Montreal area.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two drug developers stand out as plain-as-day bargains in the new year, while another top-performing biotech stock looks poised to disappoint.

  • Guardant Health’s colorectal cancer test lags behind rival Exact Sciences

    Yahoo Finance senior health reporter Anjalee Khemlani explains why Exact Sciences is pulling away from its competitor Guardant Health in its colorectal cancer test.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech fast tracked by FDA for combined COVID, flu vaccine

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss China’s reopening challenges as COVID cases rise as well as the latest surrounding Pfizer and BioNTech’s combined COVID and flu vaccine.

  • Exact Sciences Rockets As Guardant's Blood Test Pales Vs. Cologuard

    Guardant unveiled results for its colon cancer-detecting blood test that lagged rival Exact. GH stock crashed as EXAS stock jumped Friday.

  • Moderna’s Cancer Data Offer Glimpse of Stock’s Path Beyond Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. investors may finally be ready to look beyond Covid, as promising data on a personalized cancer vaccine sparked hope for the biotechnology company’s broader pipeline amid the fading pandemic. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextNobel Prize-Winning Economics Professor Faces Harassment InquiryAccountant

  • After Jumping 100%, Is Axsome a Buy Before 2023?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has done something most other stocks haven't been able to do this year: It's beaten the bear market. The company acquired its first product from Jazz Pharmaceuticals this spring -- sleep-disorder drug Sunosi. At Jazz, Sunosi sales soared 104% last year to $57.9 million.

  • BioCryst (BCRX) Down as it Discontinues Developing PNH Drug

    BioCryst (BCRX) down as it drops the development of BCX9930, which was being evaluated for PNH.

  • Guardant Health Plunges as Colorectal-Cancer Test Results Disappoint Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Guardant Health Inc. fell the most in its history after results of a study of its blood test for colorectal cancer disappointed investors. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextNobel Prize-Winning Economics Professor Faces Harassment InquiryAccountant That Vetted Binance Reserves Halts Crypto WorkThe test accurately

  • Boston biotech retools Covid drug to make 'next generation of Paxlovid'

    Following a disappointing readout from a mid-stage trial, a Boston biotech is retooling a Covid-19 antiviral in the hopes that it could help especially high-risk patients.

  • Third Harmonic Bio Stock Plummets After Trial Discontinuation On Safety Concerns

    Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ: THRD) will discontinue the ongoing Phase 1b study of THB001 in chronic inducible urticaria, after observing asymptomatic liver transaminitis in two subjects enrolled in the first dose cohort of 200mg BID. Chronic inducible urticaria is a common inflammatory skin condition characterized by the recurrence of itchy wheals and/or angioedema. The company is initiating nonclinical studies to elucidate the mechanism for the observed transaminitis, which was not predicted

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Return in 10 Years

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have produced strong total returns over the past decade, and both pharmaceutical companies have what it takes to keep up the pace going forward, despite looming patent cliffs for both. Over the past five years, AbbVie's total return is 249%, and Pfizer's is 167%, and given their strong cash flow and ability to purchase assets and develop their own therapies with large pipelines, there are plenty of reasons to see the two dividend stocks doubling your return over the next decade. Pfizer is off to a record year, with management saying in its third-quarter earnings report that it expects annual revenue between $99.5 billion to $102 billion, which at the midpoint represents a rise of 23.9% over 2021.

  • Why Shares of Puma Biotechnology Rose This Week

    As of Thursday afternoon, they were still up more than 10% for the week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. On Tuesday, the company disclosed in a filing that Puma CEO Allan Auerbach bought 568,181 shares of Puma stock for roughly $2.5 million dollars and now owns 20% of the company. The choice was seen as a sign Auerbach has faith in the company's pipeline beyond its only marketed product, Nerlynx, used to treat HER2-positive breast cancer, a type of breast cancer that utilizes a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

  • Guardant Health's shares plunged 27% after it released disappointing cancer test results

    The company's screening for colorectal cancer no longer looks like it will be an adequate replacement for colonoscopies or Cologuard, an analyst said.

  • Cytokinetics (CYTK) Up Despite Unfavorable FDA Committee Voting

    Cytokinetics (CYTK) gets an unfavorable recommendation from CRDAC on omecamtiv mecarbil for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction.

  • BioNTech upgraded to buy on high hopes for combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology pipeline

    Bank of America analysts upgraded BioNTech SE stock to buy from hold on Thursday, citing excitement about its mRNA technology and the outlook for a combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology vaccines that are currently in various stages of development. Analysts led by Tazeen Ahmad reiterated their $239 price target on the stock (BNTX) which is 28.5% above its current price, and said the German company’s roughly 16 billion euros in cash is a positive. Positive data this week from Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Merck (MRK) in a trial of Merck’s Keytruda and a Moderna mRNA vaccine in treating patients with late-stage melanoma are positives for BioNTech’s NeST platform, which also aims to treat melanoma and other solid tumors, said the note.

  • Is Moderna a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

    Recent results suggest the company's cancer vaccine candidate can succeed where others have failed.

  • Guardant Health stock plunges, Exact Sciences stock soars after colorectal-cancer test study results

    Shares of Guardant Health Inc. tanked 40% and shares of Exact Sciences Corp. rallied more than 25% in the extended session Thursday after Guardant announced results from a study using its blood test to screen for colorectal cancer that didn't appear to surpass Exact Sciences' stool-sample screening test. Guardant said that the results "pave the way for first potential FDA-approved and Medicare-reimbursed blood test for colorectal cancer screening," and that it plans to ask for U.S. Food and Drug

  • Novavax Tumbles on Cut to UK Covid Vaccine-Supply Deal, Capital Raising

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. shares fell the most in almost four years on Thursday after the company announced it had cut its vaccine supply to the UK and was seeking additional equity and debt.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapThe biotech company, which makes vacc

  • Synlogic's Experimental Drug Lowers Urinary Oxalate In Gastric Bypass Patients

    Synlogic Inc's (NASDAQ: SYBX) SYNB8802 has demonstrated proof of concept through a clinically significant lowering of urinary oxalate in a Phase 1b study in patients with a history of gastric bypass surgery. The 38% urinary oxalate reduction observed at the 3x10 11 live cell dose three times a day exceeds the level of urinary oxalate reduction (-20%) associated with reduced risk of kidney stones in analyses based on observational data. SYNB8802 was generally well tolerated. Related: Synlogic Tou