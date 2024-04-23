Ardelyx's (NASDAQ:ARDX) investors will be pleased with their favorable 91% return over the last five years

While Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 23% in the last quarter. While that's not great, the returns over five years have been decent. The share price is up 91%, which is better than the market return of 80%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Ardelyx wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Ardelyx saw its revenue grow at 73% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. While the compound gain of 14% per year is good, it's not unreasonable given the strong revenue growth. If the strong revenue growth continues, we'd hope to see the share price to follow, in time. Of course, you'll have to research the business more fully to figure out if this is an attractive opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Ardelyx in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Ardelyx shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 41% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 14%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Ardelyx that you should be aware of before investing here.

