U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,437.50
    -8.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,712.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,216.25
    -102.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,247.60
    +3.60 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.29
    +1.31 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.50
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    +0.19 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.86
    +0.23 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3697
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9570
    +0.2720 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,508.17
    +139.24 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.31
    -20.75 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.36
    -4.12 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Ardent Mills Announces Intent to Acquire Firebird Artisan Mills Operations

·3 min read

Upon completion, the acquisition will reinforce Ardent Mills as the extensive solutions partner in the specialty ingredient space

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced its intention to acquire substantially all the business assets of Firebird Artisan Mills, a leading gluten-free, specialty grain and pulse milling company that is part of operating holding company, Agspring. The move comes as part of Ardent Mills' continued focus on emerging nutrition, building upon its existing wheat flour and plant-forward business. The parties are continuing with due diligence and expect the deal to close by end of 2021.

Ardent Mills Logo
Ardent Mills Logo

Firebird Artisan Mills has an expansive portfolio of gluten-free, organic and non-GMO products as well as a dedicated certified gluten-free facility located in Harvey, North Dakota. The planned acquisition will allow Ardent Mills to provide its customers with additional specialty ingredient solutions and the latest products, services and innovations in gluten-free milling and blending.

"Firebird Artisan Mills has been a collaborative and well-established partner of ours in the gluten-free and specialty ingredients space since the formation of Ardent Mills. They have proven again and again to go above and beyond for their customers," said Dan Dye, CEO of Ardent Mills. "They also share similar values, and commitment to safety and innovation, which is why this expected acquisition makes so much sense. We're looking forward to having the Firebird team join the Ardent Mills family."

The intended acquisition will enhance customers' access to gluten-free flours, mixes, blends and specialty grain products; provide additional supply chain assurance; and add additional capabilities to the Ardent Mills' leading R&D, technical, food safety and quality assurance teams.

"Ardent Mills has the right expertise in bringing together strong network supply chains and operating as a nimble and flexible company. Moreover, they share the same strong food safety and quality assurance values as us. These are just a few reasons why we believe that Ardent Mills is the right fit to take Firebird to the next level of growth," said Mark Beemer, CEO of Agspring.

Upon closing, this will be another step in Ardent Mills' commitment to the future of emerging nutrition. Highlights include:

  • Acquisition of Hinrichs Trading Company's operations in June 2021.

  • Acquisition of Andean Naturals' quinoa operations in February 2020.

  • Acquisition of an organic grain elevator in Klamath Falls, Oregon in 2019.

  • Addition of capabilities in its Denver RiNo community mill to clean and pack specialty grains in May 2019.

About Ardent Mills
Ardent Mills is the premier flour-milling and ingredient company whose vision is to be the trusted partner in nurturing its customers, consumers and communities through innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions. Ardent Mills' operations and services are supported by more than 35 flour mills, a specialty bakery, a gluten-free facility, five chickpea and pulse locations, and The Annex by Ardent Mills (The Annex), a dedicated team committed to cultivating the future of specialty grains and plant-based ingredients. The Annex has a broad portfolio that includes quinoa, ancient and heirloom grains, gluten-free, organic grains and flours, and pulses. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, Ardent Mills' operations are located in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico and the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Ardent Mills employs more than 100 certified millers, supporting thousands of local jobs and contributing billions of dollars to local economies. To learn more about Ardent Mills, visit ardentmills.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Kelley Kaiser
External Communications Manager, Ardent Mills
Kelley.Kaiser@ardentmills.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardent-mills-announces-intent-to-acquire-firebird-artisan-mills-operations-301384776.html

SOURCE Ardent Mills

Recommended Stories

  • The most accurate stock-market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good.

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now. The retail investor frenzy at the stock market and the short squeeze saga involving GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) […]

  • This Cannabis Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Nio, GM, Apple, Disney And Microsoft

    Investors who added Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) to their portfolio one year ago are living the high life. Since September 2020, Innovative Industrial stock's 1-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech, clean energy and entertainment companies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). For the uninitiated-

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Loves

    This trio, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 5.4%, should net Berkshire Hathaway over $635 million in annual dividend income.

  • Micron’s Earnings to More Than Double in Q4, Revenue to Jump Over 30%

    The world’s leading semiconductor manufacturer, Micron Technology, is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.33 per share, representing year-over-year growth of more than 115% from $1.08 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    These electric vehicle stocks are potential multibaggers in the making given how hot the EV space is getting.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Still Look Unstoppable

    With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to highlight one stock that's already a tremendous run so far this year that they'd buy today. Danny Vena (Global-E Online): There's little doubt e-commerce has a long runway ahead. The company handles many of the challenges and complexities that come with international selling, leaving the merchant to go about their daily routine.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    Chinese property owner Evergrande looks as though it may default on its debts, and many fear this could spark a domino effect causing a global economic recession, which is why the stock market plunged last week. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Altria (NYSE: MO) are three stocks that could help insulate your portfolio from the next downturn. A safe place with thick walls and a well-stocked pantry is the consumer staples sector, and Colgate-Palmolive is one of the most solid companies in it.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These stocks are Dividend Kings for a reason, and they look really well poised to grow manifold in the coming years.

  • GE Just Made Its Biggest Acquisition in Years

    Not too long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) had a penchant for making big acquisitions. This forced GE to change course and begin selling off pieces of the business in order to repair its balance sheet. On Thursday, the company announced its biggest acquisition in over four years, as its healthcare division plans to buy BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners.

  • 3 Stocks Baby Boomers Can Hold for the Long Term

    Buying stocks can benefit investors of all ages. And the younger you are the more time is available for those investments to compound. But today's market full of biotech and artificial intelligence companies can be intimidating for those a little later in their investing journey.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • Bitcoin and ethereum rally as China crypto ban fails to deter investors

    Cryptocurrencies rallied on Monday after tumbling on Friday afternoon as the People's Bank of China said all cryptocurrency-related transactions were illegal.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft (MSFT) and Buying These 10 Tech Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Microsoft. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft and Buying These 5 Tech Stocks Instead. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) crossed $2 trillion in market capitalization in late June this […]

  • How can you best protect your investments if inflation continues to rise?

    Which assets are the best hedges against inflation? What's likely to happen with inflation this year? Financial experts weigh in.

  • Dell Is About to Become a Great Dividend Stock

    Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shareholders are about to realize a corporate event they've been looking forward to for over a year now: the tax-free spinoff of Dell's 80.6% stake in virtualization software company VMware (NYSE: VMW). Dell's stock has already done quite well in 2021, up more than 40% on the year, in anticipation of the move. Last week, management held an analyst day, touting its outlook for the core business, as well as the future implementation of a large share repurchase plan and initiation of what looks to be a hefty future dividend.

  • Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now

    Mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is the premier mortgage REIT (mREIT) and the largest by market cap. While that protects its business to a degree, one of the bigger risks Annaly faces is the Federal Reserve pumping trillions of dollars into the economy. It's also why Annaly is experiencing an increase in its constant pre-payment rate (CPR), or the percentage of its portfolio it expects to be paid off within a year.