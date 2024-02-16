Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 15, 2024

Bryan Degnan: Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Ardmore Shipping’s 2024 Investor Day, during which we will also be covering the company’s Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year 2023. I’m Bryan Degnan with the IGB Group. Just a few administrative points before we get underway today. This event is being recorded and broadly distributed via live webcast, which along with today’s slides, is accessible at www.ardmoreshipping.com. An audio replay of the event will be available on the website from later today. The standard earnings press release was issued premarket this morning and is also available on the website. Let’s turn to Slide 2 here. Later in the event following the prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session, at which point we will take questions from the people with us in the room today.

For those joining remotely, please feel free to submit any questions that you might have at any time to ardmore@igbir.com. That’s Ardmore at India, Gulf Bravo, India, romeo.com. Throughout the event and for the benefit of those joining remotely, we’d ask that all those with questions utilize the provided microphones. Turning to Slide 3. Please allow me to remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings release. Moving to Slide 4.

I’d like to introduce you to the members of the Ardmore leadership team, whom we will have the pleasure of hearing from today. We have with us Curtis Mc Williams, Ardmore’s Chairman; Anthony Gurnee, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Bart Kelleher, Chief Financial Officer; and Gernot Ruppelt, Chief Commercial Officer. And with that, I would ask Curtis Mc Williams, the Chair of Ardmore Shipping Corporation to please join us on stage to provide today’s opening remarks.

Curtis Mc Williams: Thanks, Brian. Good morning or good afternoon now, excuse me. On behalf of the Ardmore Board and the senior management team, let me welcome you to our annual now investor conference to say that we live in interesting times, would be an understatement. Wars in Europe and the Middle East and congestion caused by the deteriorating climate drought-related conditions in the Panama Canal have resulted in profound changes to trade flows for our product tankers. Over the course of the next hour, you will hear how Ardmore strict commitment to three guiding principles, those being, one, performance and progress. We believe these are not mutually exclusive, endeavors, but in the long run, support Ardmore’s ability to excel in both arenas; two, our well-articulated capital allocation policy; and three, our ongoing efforts to ensure that we have best-in-class governance.

We believe that these continue to position the company well to drive our financial performance, both in the short-term as well and more importantly, in the long-term. With that being said, I want to again thank you for your continued interest in Ardmore and your support of our company. We remain solidly committed to being good stewards of your investment. And with that, I’ll ask Tony, our CEO, to come and begin his remarks.

