ARDX & ATVI Investor Class Actions and Upcoming Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC

·3 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)
Class Period: August 6, 2020 - July 19, 2021
Deadline: September 28, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/ardx

The complaint alleges the throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts including: (1) Ardelyx repeatedly lauded this development, highlighting the FDA's acceptance and review of the NDA, supported by so-called "successful" Phase 3 studies, in each subsequently filed quarterly report and in the Company's 2020 Annual Report; (2) the likelihood that tenapanor would be approved by the FDA; (3) defendants possessed, were in control over, and, as a result, knew (or had reason to know) that the data submitted to support the NDA was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely (if not certain) that the FDA would not approve the drug.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)
Class Period: August 4, 2016 - July 27, 2021
Deadline: October 4, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/atvi.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Activision Blizzard discriminated against women and minority employees; (2) Activision Blizzard fostered a pervasive "frat boy" workplace culture that continues to thrive; (3) numerous complaints about unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation were made to human resources personnel and executives which went unaddressed; (4) the pervasive culture of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation would result in serious impairments to Activision Blizzard's operations; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was at greater risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny and enforcement, including that which would have a material adverse effect; (6) Activision Blizzard failed to inform shareholders that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing had been investigating Activision Blizzard for harassment and discrimination; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about Activision Blizzard's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

CONTACT:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661709/ARDX-ATVI-Investor-Class-Actions-and-Upcoming-Deadlines-Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC

