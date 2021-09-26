U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.20 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.07
    -10.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3661
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6630
    +0.3620 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,300.69
    +560.56 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

ARDX FINAL DEADLINE TUESDAY: ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Ardelyx, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important September 28 Deadline in Securities Class Action – ARDX

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Rosen Law Firm PA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important September 28, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Ardelyx securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Ardelyx class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2134.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 28, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and misleading statements regarding Ardelyx’s lead product candidate, tenapanor, a supposedly first-in-class medicine for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) on dialysis and the likelihood that it would be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that defendants possessed, were in control over, and, as a result, knew (or had reason to know) that the data submitted to support the New Drug Application was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug’s treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely (if not certain) that the FDA would not approve the drug. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Ardelyx class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2134.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


Recommended Stories

  • China Wields New Legal Weapon to Fight Claims of Intellectual Property Theft

    Chinese technology giants have seized on a new legal tactic to fight claims of intellectual property theft, raising concerns in the U.S. that Beijing’s promises to strictly enforce patent and copyright laws will be undermined by Chinese courts.

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock Beyond Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe crackdown on power

  • Google CEO sought to keep Incognito mode issues out of spotlight, lawsuit alleges

    Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai in 2019 was warned that describing the company's Incognito browsing mode as "private" was problematic, yet it stayed the course because he did not want the feature "under the spotlight," according to a new court filing. Google spokesman José Castañeda told Reuters that the filing "mischaracterizes emails referencing unrelated second and third-hand accounts." Users last June alleged in a lawsuit that Google unlawfully tracked their internet use when they were browsing Incognito in its Chrome browser.

  • Elon Musk Takes Part in China Event Led by Xi Cooperation Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk spoke at the opening of China’s World Internet Conference, reassuring Beijing about his company’s commitment to invest and expand in the country against a backdrop of unprecedented economic turbulence.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardBerlin Referendum C

  • Amazon’s Whole Foods Will Charge for Delivery Beginning Oct. 25

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s Whole Foods Market is implementing a grocery delivery fee across the U.S., rolling back a perk the retailer had offered for paying Prime members since it began offering home delivery from the organic grocer. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardBerlin Referendum Could Determine the F

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • Brent Crude Racing Toward $80 A Barrel

    Refineries in the United States were turning to Iraqi and Canadian oil to replace Gulf crude. As a result of the resurgence in India’s crude imports, the country’s imports of crude reached their highest level in three months

  • Chinese Pig Prices Are No Longer Flying High

    After two years of soaring pork prices, China now faces the opposite problem: a depressed market for the staple.

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • U.S. Slips in Retirement Index, and 682,400 Seniors Are Behind on Their Mortgage

    Retirement Roundup: The U.S. fell one spot, to No. 17, in Natixis' Global Retirement index; a Charles Schwab survey finds younger workers feeling the most financial stress;, and the CFPB reports that nearly 700,000 seniors are behind on their mortgage.

  • Generac closes on purchase of former American Family offices in Pewaukee

    Generac Power Systems closed on its $6.75 million acquisition of the high-profile former American Family Insurance building overlooking Interstate 94 in Pewaukee.

  • United Airlines Is Fined $1.9 Million for Runway Delays

    The air carrier was cited for 25 flights the Transportation Department said violated its rule prohibiting long tarmac delays, with the largest fine it has issued for such violations.

  • U.S. court upholds hospital employee COVID-19 vaccine rule in test case

    A federal judge on Friday ruled that a Cincinnati, Ohio-area healthcare provider could require its employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their job, in what appears to be the first ruling of its kind for a private employer in the United States. The employees of St. Elizabeth Healthcare failed to establish that their individual liberties were being violated by the vaccine requirement of the hospital operator, which has the right to set employment terms, said U.S. District Judge David Bunning in Covington, Kentucky.

  • Nike and Costco warn of product shortages and delays

    The sportswear giant and retailer are struggling to source products due to supply chain issues.

  • Boeing eyes China for its ‘underlying strength’

    The Chicago-based aerospace giant predicts China will require 8,700 new airplanes by 2040, valued at $1.47 trillion, to meet expanding commercial air travel demand.

  • 2 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows

    To put it plainly, I like companies that produce strong cash flows. What's left over is free cash flow. Companies that generate prodigious amounts can reward shareholders with dividends and share buybacks.

  • Better Cloud Stock: Adobe vs. Salesforce

    Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) are two of the largest cloud-based software companies in the world. Eight years ago, Adobe started to transform its locally installed desktop software -- which included Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro -- into subscription-based cloud services. Salesforce, which was founded in 1999, disrupted the market for on-premise customer relationship management (CRM) software by launching its applications as cloud-based services.

  • What interest rates mean for retirement planning

    Katharine George, Wealthstream Advisors Financial Advisor, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss interest rates and what they mean for retirement planning.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Adobe, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Adobe's (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock fell 3% on Sept. 22 after the cloud-based software giant posted its third-quarter earnings. Does that post-earnings dip represent a good buying opportunity? Let's examine three compelling reasons to buy Adobe -- and one reason to sell it.

  • Judge Temporarily Blocks COVID Vaccine Mandate For New York City School Employees

    Monday was supposed to be the deadline for New York City school employees to get vaccinated, but that's not the case anymore after a judge temporarily blocked the mandate; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.