Area artists preparing for First Fridays Arts Tour

Apr. 2—GOSHEN — It's the second time Jessie Swihart's art will be hosted by The Nut Shoppe.

April's First Fridays theme is the Well-Crafted Arts Tour, and it features area artists joining with downtown businesses for a self-guided tour presented by the Elkhart County Convention & Visitor's Bureau.

"I feel like its really uncommon for there to be such a hub that is here in northern Indiana and Michigan," Swihart said, adding that she'll also be participating in the Michiana Pottery Tour this year.

Swihart is one of dozens of artists to be featured for the downtown Goshen event.

A graduate of Grace College in Winona Lake and Herron School of Art + Design in Indianapolis, Swihart spent several years as an art therapist at IU Health before she and her husband moved to the area about three years ago. Not long after, she found out she was pregnant, and now, with a 1-year-old in tow, and a renovated studio Swihart opened her renovated barn studio for classes in July.

"We're now kind of set, and I'm getting back to a consistent rhythm of being able to make my art and welcoming students to the space too," Swihart said.

Since July, Swihart has said word-of-mouth referrals have continued to bring students to the studio, and she's also creating custom sets. She's even opening up her space to allow others to bring their claywork in to be fired at her kiln.

Swihart has been a maker for eight years. Since coming to the area, she's slowly developing a relationship with other area artists and even joining in various art tours and makers markets regionally.

"It's been a lot of fun just kind of experimenting with how I can create purpose out of nothing," Swihart said. "It starts out as the earth, and it's humbling to think about how you can create something out of nothing."

From 5-8 p.m. Friday, explore downtown Goshen's businesses, grab food, and experience the work of local artists ranging from painters to woodworkers to potters.

Children can also venture to free makers' activities or check out the elementary art exhibition.

LOCATIONS

ADEC, 114 E. Lincoln Ave., will host artwork by the clients of ADEC in various mediums.

Art House, 216 S. Main St., on the second floor, will feature multimedia work by Dorothy Jean Carter.

Cressy & Everett, 210-A S Main St., will host digital illustrator Emma Brooks and painter Phillip Kennedy.

Electric Brew, 118 E. Washington St., will feature Kayci Detweiler and her metalwork jewelry.

Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., will feature the work of painter Mark Daniels.

Found, 208 S. Main St., will feature the work of the Graber family in various mediums.

Golden Thread Tattoo Parlor, 108 E. Washington St., will feature tattoo and multi-media artist Hannah Minix.

Goshen Brewing Company, 315 W. Washington St., will host Nathan Pauls and Sadie Misiuk, ceramic artists.

Goshen Farmers Market, 212 W. Washington St., will feature work by the students of Goshen College in various mediums.

Goshen Historical Society, 124 S. Main St., will feature the work of Steve Hrynewycz, in woodworking.

Goshen Printmakers Guild, 213 S. Main St., will display the printmaking work of guild members in the alley entrance.

Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St., will feature South Bend artist David Allen, a painter.

The Green Bee, 111 W. Washington St. will feature the work of Naila Suleiman, a multi-media artist.

The Hawks, 215 W. Madison St., will feature the work of residents at The Hawks in various mediums.

Hive of Light, 119 S. Main St., will featuring paintings by Josh Cooper.

I M SHE, 121 S. Main St., will feature the work of Joe Yoder, woodworking; Christian Lugo of Joelochris Art, multi-media; and Linda's Soaps, fiber arts

Inn on S. Fifth, 320 S. Fifth St., will feature the paintings of Kimberley Lichty.

Maple City Market, 314 S. Main St., will feature the paintings of Melani Redding.

The Nut Shoppe, 204 S. Main St., will feature the ceramic art of Jessie Swihart and an array of sweet treats.

The Painted Finch, 118 E. Washington St., 2nd floor, will feature the work of Kathy Stiffney, Goshen Painters Guild members, and other local painters. Other featured artists include Kristen O'dell, ceramicist Beth Brown, and woodworker Sherm Kauffman.

The Post Youth Center, 301 E. Lincoln Ave., will display work created by students who attend the center in various mediums.

The Photographers Guild, 212 W. Washington St., will feature the work of guild members.

Shirley's Popcorn, 106 N. Main St., will host a Goshen Community Schools Student Showcase.

Soapy Gnome, 210 S. Main St., will feature ceramic work by Melanie Helmuth

The Table @108, 108 N. Main St., will host painter Thomas Zuber and serving up food.

Woldruff's Footwear and Apparel, 129 S. Main St., will feature the photography Deb Potis.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.