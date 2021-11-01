ARECOR ANNOUNCES AN EXCLUSIVE FORMULATION STUDY COLLABORATION WITH A LEADING GLOBAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS COMPANY TO DEVELOP A STABLE READY TO ADMINISTER PRODUCT

Arecor Therapeutics plc

Cambridge, UK, 1 November 2021: Arecor Therapeutics plc (AIM: AREC), the biopharmaceutical group advancing today’s therapies to enable healthier lives, today announces that it has signed an exclusive formulation study collaboration with a leading global medical products company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Arecor will use its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat™, to develop a differentiated, stable, liquid drug product, for intravenous administration in two concentrations, that is Ready-to-Administer (“RTA”). The new liquid formulation of the product supports safe medication practices and operational efficiency by eliminating the need for reconstitution. The partner will fund the development work and has the option to acquire the rights to the new proprietary formulation and associated Intellectual Property under a technology licensing model to further develop and commercialise the product.

Sarah Howell, Chief Executive Officer of Arecor, said: "We are very pleased to announce this new partnership today, our fourth in the past six months, showcasing our commercial strategy to drive growth through our portfolio of collaborations across leading pharmaceutical, medical products and biotech companies. This collaboration further demonstrates the strength of our proprietary technology platform, Arestat™ in developing ready-to-administer (RTA) medicines, which are becoming increasingly important to enable fast, safe and effective treatment of patients.”

