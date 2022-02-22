U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,317.84
    -31.03 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,763.11
    -316.07 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,427.03
    -121.04 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.08
    +3.01 (+3.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.00
    +6.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    +0.30 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9370
    +0.0050 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1280
    +0.4290 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,599.84
    -1,021.02 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.90
    +22.60 (+2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,508.97
    +24.64 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Arelion Recognized in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global

·3 min read

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion, formerly Telia Carrier, today announced it has been recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global1. The report evaluated 18 network service providers on the completeness of their vision and their ability to execute on services and strategy.

Arelion, connecting a brighter future (PRNewsfoto/Arelion)
Arelion, connecting a brighter future (PRNewsfoto/Arelion)

Recognition in the Magic Quadrant reaffirms Arelion's position as a global provider of high-quality network services

Arelion, which recently rebranded from Telia Carrier following the separation from Telia Company last year, offers global network services including Internet Services, Ethernet, MPLS, Cloud Connect, IoT backbone services, DDoS Mitigation, and SD-WAN. Arelion's AS1299 network is ranked the world's best-connected Internet backbone2, directly connecting nearly 65 percent of global Internet routes.

Gartner writes in the report, "Gartner continues to observe changes in enterprise requirements and buying criteria for global networks. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the true value of agility for enterprise networks, as enterprises have had to rapidly change working practices, accelerate digital and cloud transformations, and cope with rapidly changing business circumstances."

"Our recognition in the Magic Quadrant as a standalone company is an important reaffirmation of our position as a global provider of high-quality network services, especially for enterprises who are looking for new and better options," said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Arelion. "With support from our new owners, we will continue our global growth journey, focusing on network buildouts in key markets, as well as capitalizing on the market shift towards Internet-centric networks, high-capacity datacenter and cloud connectivity, and other enterprise services."

Top-ranked global backbone

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on their digital infrastructure. On top of the worlds #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect to 700+ cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resiliency, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Explore our network.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Images: Images of spokespeople, logo and more can be downloaded here.

Contacts

Arelion:
Martin Sjögren, Senior Manager PR and Analyst Relations, +46 (0)707 770 522, martin.sjogren@arelion.com

Media contact US:
Jeannette Bitz, Engage PR, +1.510.599.5499, jbitz@engagepr.com

Media contact UK:
Lorena Duke, Ascendant Communications, +44 (0) 20 8334 8041, arelionPR@ascendcomms.net

About Arelion

Formerly Telia Carrier, Arelion is a leading light in global connectivity services. We've been keeping the world connected since 1993 and today our global IP backbone, AS1299, is ranked number one in the world. Our network spans Europe, North America, and Asia with 70,000 km of optical fiber and 1,700 MPLS endpoints. Our award-winning customer service team supports our expansive customer base, who rely on us for their business-critical services. Discover more at www.arelion.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global" by Neil Rickard, Bjarne Munch, Danellie Young, Karen Brown. 21 February, 2022.

2 Kentik Market Intelligence

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arelion-recognized-in-the-2022-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-network-services-global-301487439.html

SOURCE Arelion

Recommended Stories

  • Marathon’s Huge Louisiana Refinery Rocked by Explosion, Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s oil refinery near New Orleans exploded into flames on Monday, threatening to crimp fuel supplies and raise pump prices at a time of already rampant inflation.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of C

  • To combat chip shortage, Bosch to invest $296M to produce semiconductors

    Bosch is increasing its previously stated investment in semiconductor production in order to stay on top of the ongoing chip shortage. The company is adding an additional $296 million, on top of the $473 million Bosch already pledged to spend in 2022 last year, to new manufacturing facilities. Most of last year's capital was earmarked for Bosch's new 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility in Dresden, with about $57 million set aside for Reutlingen, near Stuttgart, where Bosch began production in December.

  • Restaurant employees given $61,000 after managers caught dipping into tip pool, federal agency says

    A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found New Hampshire restaurant managers were dipping into their employees' tip pool.

  • Could Burger King or McDonald's Ditch Human Labor for Robots?

    Automation has loomed over all sorts of American jobs for decades. Amazon uses robots in its warehouses as does Fedex. In both cases, however, the robot workers haven't really replaced humans. In fact, while robots and automation have been used by all sorts of businesses, they have not led to widespread job loss.

  • Why have so many people soured on work? COVID-19 unleashed a hidden well of employee dissatisfaction

    ‘Our evidence does not support the notion that the contraction in labor supply is driven mostly by women responding to child-care demands,’ new research finds.

  • Ireland nears Facebook decision key to EU-U.S. data transfers

    Ireland's data watchdog expects to consult fellow EU regulators in April on its investigation into Facebook's data transfers, moving closer to a decision that could hammer transatlantic business if it bans data flows from the EU to the United States. Europe's highest court ruled in 2020 that an EU-U.S. data transfer agreement was invalid, citing surveillance concerns. That promoted Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) to issue a provisional order that the mechanism Facebook uses to transfer data from European Union users to the United States "cannot in practice be used."

  • Energy Prices Surge on Ukraine With Oil Closing In on $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy prices surged after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order to send what he called “peacekeeping forces” to the two breakaway areas of Ukraine that he officially recognized on Monday.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapStocks, Futures Drop on Ukraine Shock; Oil Rallies: Markets WrapKremlin Cauti

  • Russian Tanks In Ukraine, Oil, Retail Earnings, Trump and Elon Musk - 5 Things You Must Know

    Stock futures pressured as Russian tanks rolls into Ukraine; Week Ahead: Retail earnings, consumer confidence in focus; oil prices surge as U.S. threatens sanctions; Trump's 'Truth Social' app has bumpy Apple store debut and Elon Musk steps-up attack on SEC-Tesla probe.

  • Russia’s incursion into Ukraine is terrible for its oil companies

    While their rivals turn record profits, Russian oil and gas companies are paying for their country's geopolitical strategy.

  • Macy’s stock jumps after earnings beat, dividend hike, $2 billion share repurchase program announced

    Macy’s Inc. shares rose 8% in Tuesday premarket trading after the department store retailer reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations and announced a dividend hike. Adjusted EPS of $2.45 exceeded the FactSet consensus for $2.01. Sales of $8.665 billion were up from $6.780 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $8.465 billion.

  • Equitrans postpones in-service date of Mountain Valley Pipeline

    Move follows court setbacks, and the Canonsburg-based company acknowledges "greater uncertainty" about completion.

  • Exclusive-VW could issue common, preference shares in possible Porsche AG IPO - sources

    Volkswagen is weighing issuing an equal number of common and preference shares in a potential listing of luxury carmaker Porsche AG and may pay a special dividend to its owners to get support for such a move, two people familiar with the matter said. Volkswagen may seek to list 25% in Porsche AG if it decides in favour of an initial public offering (IPO), the people said, adding no agreement has been reached and details of a final deal could still vary. Volkswagen and Porsche SE earlier confirmed they were in talks about a potential listing of the iconic carmaker, which could result in one of the biggest-ever IPOs, adding no firm decision had been made yet.

  • Bluepeak – an Innovative Fiber Internet Provider – Has Arrived to Push the Boundaries of Possibility for Communities

    New brand name reflects refreshed purpose, simplified service offerings, expansion plans

  • Exxon Beaumont Union Accepts Deal After Nearly Ten-Month Lockout

    (Bloomberg) -- Union members, who’ve been locked out of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Beaumont refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast since May, accepted the company’s latest contract offer Monday, people familiar with the vote said.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Hold

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • How Ukraine Crisis Threatens Even Higher Oil, Gas and Food Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Tensions over Ukraine are ratcheting up, with the prospect of sanctions on Russia threatening to further raise prices of commodities key to the global economyMost Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapStocks, Futures Drop on Ukraine Shock; Oil Rallies: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Ami

  • Trump's Truth Social tops downloads on Apple App Store; many waitlisted

    (Reuters) -Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, launched late on Sunday in Apple's App Store, potentially marking the former president's return to social media after he was banned from several platforms last year. Truth Social was automatically downloaded to Apple Inc devices belonging to users who had pre-ordered the app. Trump was banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook and Alphabet Inc's YouTube following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.

  • Macy’s Inc. Soars In Q4, No Spinoff of Dot.com

    The omnichannel retailer said its better off sticking to its Polaris strategy involving growing digital, private label and off-mall specialty stores rather than separating its dot.com and brick and mortar stores into separate businesses

  • Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

    Icahn has previously said that it is "obscene" how the animals used for McDonald's products are treated. Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

  • ZACAPA RESOURCES MORE THAN DOUBLES LAND POSITION FOLLOWING DISCOVERY OF PORPHYRY MINERALIZATION AT RED TOP IN ARIZONA

    Zacapa Resources (TSXV: ZACA) (DE: BH0) announces that it has staked an additional 239 mining claims (approximately 19.4 km2) at the 100% owned Red Top project following the discovery of porphyry-style mineralization with the inaugural drill hole on the property. The new staking more than doubles the land position of the Red Top project north of Superior, Arizona (Figure 1). Drill hole RT-21-001 was completed in January to a depth of 1,042 meters encountering extensive porphyry-style alteration