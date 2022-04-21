U.S. markets closed

Arella on Jones Grand Opening

·2 min read

Honored guest Governor Greg Abbott speaks on senior living

HOUSTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arella on Jones, a luxury senior living community with 229 apartment homes, has officially opened their doors with honored guest Governor Greg Abbott and the Cy-Fair Chamber of Commerce. Conveniently located minutes from Vintage Park and near Grant and Jones Road, residents are only moments away from shopping and entertainment.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott at the Arella on Jones Grand Opening in Houston, Texas.
“Arella on Jones in Houston may be the nicest retirement home I’ve ever seen,” said Governor Abbott.

The grand opening included a speech from Governor Abbott where he discussed the needs of seniors and how Arella on Jones anticipates and exceeds with smart home features and a dedicated management team.

"Congratulations on your opening & thank you for the work you do!"

Arella on Jones is open for leasing and excitedly anticipates a new amenity with a La carte dining to begin in June 2022, with a variety of chef-prepared, organic-focused, cultural and seasonal cuisines.

"Uniquely for ease-of-use, Arella on Jones provides move-in ready internet services as well as VOIP telephone systems in each apartment home, giving them the convenience to access the leasing office and various amenities at the touch of a button," said Vice President Brent Bunger.

"The community also offers garages, climate-controlled storage spaces and a move-in/move-out staging area for their convenience. Arella on Jones prides itself on making their residents lives less complex and more convenient through automation during their transition to living at the community."

About Arella on Jones

Residents enjoy extraordinary experiences in a luxurious 55+ senior living community. Amenities include a spacious 25,000 square foot resort club featuring a full-service salon and spa with massage parlor and spaces focused on activities including billiards, poker, arts and crafts, movie theatres, business center, faith room, library with conference space and a state-of-the-art fitness and yoga studio. Moving around is made easy with three elevators and wide air-conditioned interior hallways.

The community exterior spaces feature a resort-style pool with swim up bar, outdoor kitchen, firepit and a paw-some dog park! With an enchanting ambiance and unparalleled amenities, Arella Jones is the most amenitized active senior community in Houston.

Dedication to detail extends to the apartment homes with smart features including front door keyless entry, power flush toilets with bidet, LED energy saving lights, eight-foot doors, ten-foot ceilings, 42-inch cabinets and walk-in showers with seats.

Our mission is to transform the experience of daily life into a true adventure in living. The Arella Jones lifestyle creates an environment where a senior community can thrive with purpose.

SOURCE Arella on Jones

SOURCE Arella on Jones

