Arena bags $14M Series A to build Discord-like communities for businesses

Ron Miller
·3 min read

Arena founder Paulo Martins grew up in Brazil playing video games, an industry that thrives on building communities among the players. Later, he came to the U.S., where he was an early employee at Hulu, helping the streaming TV service grow to over 7 million subscribers and $1 billion in revenue.

When it came time to build his own startup, Martins wanted to help companies build a similarly committed group of users to become their core audience. Arena provides the tools to embed online discussions into your website, where people can communicate with one another, help solve problems together and create a sense of camaraderie around the brand.

"We build a Discord, if you will, for every single B2B or B2C company that wants to create that community, that engagement, on their website with just one line of code," Martins explained. "It's an easy way to deploy a chat experience, and we want to help our customers engage their audiences in order to build a community and build trust."

It's also about better understanding your customers to deliver better experiences with less filtered data with the goal of increasing transactions. Community-building is, at the end of the day, about marketing.

"We are helping you to engage with customers when they are in the product because that's the best time to engage to get them to become a subscriber, to buy a ticket, make a donation or buy merchandise, for example," he said.

Murat Bicer, who is leading the Series A investment in Arena for CRV, said it sits between the CDP (customer data platform) on the back end and marketing automation on the front end, helping Arena users make logical connections to understand the customer better.

"Arena basically helps a brand understand how a customer wants to interact with them. This could be through their website, watching videos, maybe participating in a chat, reading blogs, etc. And then kind of taking all that information and tying it to a specific customer so that you can say, 'Oh, this person who comes to your website and asked about a product is actually this specific person,'" he said.

Martins gets that communities can devolve pretty quickly, as we've seen many times online over the years, and there are rules of engagement, and the customer can have a monitor watching the discussion to make sure that it doesn't get out of hand.

So far the approach seems to be resonating. He reports 25,000 customers spread across 50 countries. The company is growing fast with 35 employees, a number he expects to triple by the end of this year. He said that as he builds his company, as an immigrant founder, diversity is in the company's DNA.

"Diversity for us is the default. It's basically in our DNA, especially because as a solo founder in the company, coming from a background where I had to find my way through immigration and try to understand the venture capitalist space and understand the dynamic of how to build a company," he said.

Today the company announced another big step in that process with a $13.6 million Series A. The round was led by CRV with participation from Craft Ventures, Artisanal Ventures and Vela Partners, along with a host of industry angels.

  • Clubhouse adds new 'protected profile' setting option for all users

    Clubhouse is launching a protected profile setting to allow users to only make their full profile available to people they approve as followers, the company announced on Wednesday. "We're grateful we've become a meeting place for people around the world to connect during this time, but we also know that times of conflict and upheaval make it increasingly important to be mindful of your presence online and what you share," Clubhouse said in a blog post about the announcement. Once you do that, you'll be able to approve your followers.

  • Yami bags $50M Series B to boost its online Asian marketplace 

    When Alex Zhou, founder and CEO of Yami, moved to the Midwest for college in 2007, he had limited access to Asian groceries and products. Zhou had to drive two hours to purchase his favorite Asian products at the nearest local Asian market. The experience inspired him to launch Yami, a direct-to-consumer marketplace for Asian food, skincare products, and household goods in the U.S., in 2013 after moving to Los Angeles.

  • Waymo opens driverless robotaxi service to San Francisco employees

    Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving unit, has begun offering its San Francisco employees fully autonomous rides, the company said Wednesday. Waymo will begin its rider-only operations within its "initial San Francisco service territory," which spans from the Presidio to the farthest corner of Candlestick Point, and gradually ramp up from there. The news comes nearly a month after Waymo said it would soon begin charging Bay Area residents for robotaxi rides with a human operator on board after securing a permit from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

  • Exclusive-Hackers who crippled Viasat modems in Ukraine are still active- company official

    Hackers who crippled tens of thousands of satellite modems in Ukraine and across Europe are still trying to hobble U.S. telecommunications company Viasat as it works to bring its users back online, a company official told Reuters. Viasat Inc has been working to recover after a cyberattack remotely disabled satellite modems just as Russian forces pushed into Ukraine in the early hours of Feb. 24.

  • Fullintel Hub: Real-Time, Human-Curated Media Monitoring With PredictiveAI™

    New product combines human curation, intelligent automation, and predictive artificial intelligence for next-level media monitoring

  • Etsy seller group plans to strike over fee increases

    Etsy sellers will strike on April 11th over a hike in fees, and they're asking shoppers to boycott the site.

  • India’s biggest telecom firm latches onto metaverse

    Bharti Airtel Ltd., India’s largest wireless telecom services provider by active users, is planning to cash in on the metaverse by leveraging its upcoming fifth-generation radio waves (5G) network, according to local media reports. See related article: Who are the biggest players in the metaverse today? Fast facts Airtel is seeking partnerships with content providers […]

  • Microsoft's security leader sounds warning about metaverse threats

    Charlie Bell, who joined the Redmond tech giant from Amazon in 2021, is calling on the industry to learn from the Wild West early days of the internet.

  • Chris Larsen’s Plan to Greenify Bitcoin: Risky, Impractical and Maybe Nonsensical

    As he strides away from the wreckage of Ripple, bags full to bursting, Larsen thinks he knows what’s best for the coin he failed to replace.

  • Popular Crypto Firm Axie Infinity Lost $625 Million in a Hack

    The theft was discovered several days later, raising questions about the vulnerabilities of decentralized finance (DeFi).

  • Opera’s Crypto Browser to Support Solana, Polygon, StarkEx in Web 3 Push

    Eight more blockchain networks are coming to the Norwegian browser company’s native wallet.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Integral Ad Science Discusses Key Trends In Second Half 2021

    Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) revealed the 16th Edition of its Media Quality Report (MQR). The report provides insights into the performance and quality of global digital media based on the analysis of billions of international data events between July 1 and December 31, 2021. What Happened: Globally tightened privacy rules continued to reduce behavioral targeting abilities for media experts. However, ad buyers who adopted sophisticated contextual strategy methods gained an adva

  • Growing Vancouver tech company adds India office

    On the heels of announcing big new offices in Israel and in its hometown Vancouver, ZoomInfo is setting up an office in India. ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI) has leased the fifth floor of the Sarvana Matrix Tower in the coastal city Chennai, the company said in a news release.

  • 3 misconceptions about the ‘merge,’ Ethereum’s next big upgrade that will affect its supply and environmental impact

    The excitement surrounding Ethereum’s shift to proof-of-stake has led to many fake rumors about the upgrade. Investors should be cautious, but it's difficult to determine what is true, and what isn’t.

  • Rise of 'TikTots': 16% of children under four use platform despite minimum age requirement

    Ofcom found a third of children aged between five and seven have a social media profile despite being under the minimum age requirement.

  • Hackers steal $615 million in crypto from Axie Infinity’s Ronin Network

    Hackers stole more than $615 million worth of ether and USDC from the Ronin Network, a sidechain of the Ethereum blockchain.

  • Verizon says ‘bad actors’ are to blame for sketchy spoofed spam texts

    Verizon is aware of a spam campaign that is targeting its customers with their own phone numbers.

  • Transport Stocks Are Flashing Bullish Signals for Broader Market

    The Dow Jones Transportation Average, which tracks 20 companies ranging from UPS to Union Pacific, has jumped ahead of other market gauges.

  • Axie Infinity's Ronin network suffers ≈$625M exploit in largest DeFi hack to date

    Crypto gaming giant Axie Infinity, which raised last year at a $3 billion valuation from a16z, was already having a catastrophic week. The popular play-to-earn title's Ethereum-linked Ronin sidechain was exploited for 173,600 ether, or about $597 million, and $25.5 million worth of the stablecoin USDC. Bizarrely, the exploit occurred six days ago on March 23, but was not discovered until March 29, Ronin developers shared in a post.

  • Analyst Report: SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

    SK Telecom is South Korea's largest wireless telecom operator, with 29 million mobile customers. The firm also owns SK Broadband (formerly Hanaro Telecom), which has 6.5 million broadband customers and 8.7 million broadband TV customers. While the firm also purchased stakes in businesses in security and semiconductor memory production as well as developing e-commerce and Internet platform businesses, these were all spun off into the separate, SK Square business in November 2021.