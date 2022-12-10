Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. Obtains Stockholder Approval to Terminate Before Year-End

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (the “ Company ”) held a special meeting of stockholders on December 8, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time, as a completely virtual meeting, conducted over the internet via live audio webcast with no physical in-person meeting (the “ Special Meeting ”). At this Special Meeting, stockholders approved certain amendments (collectively, the “ Charter Amendment ”) to the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation (the “ Charter ”) to, among other things, allow the Company to amend the date by which the Company must consummate a business combination from February 15, 2023 to December 9, 2022 (such date, the “ Early Termination Date ”).

On December 8, 2022, following the Special Meeting, the Company filed the Charter Amendment with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware. The last day of trading of the Company’s public shares, warrants and units on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC was December 8, 2022.

Because the Company will not be able to complete an initial business combination by the Early Termination Date, the Company is obligated to redeem the remaining public shares as promptly as possible, but not more than 10 business days after the Early Termination Date (the “ Mandatory Redemption ”). The Company expects to complete the Mandatory Redemption on or about December 14, 2022. The redemption price per share in connection with the Mandatory Redemption will be approximately $10.27. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company’s warrants, which will expire worthless on the Early Termination Date.

For more information, including specific information regarding the Mandatory Redemption, please see the definitive proxy statement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “ SEC ”) on November 16, 2022.

About Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp., led by Daniel B. Zwirn, is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on acquisition candidates that have either recently emerged from bankruptcy court protection or will require incremental capital as part of a balance sheet restructuring within the broad natural resources industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

