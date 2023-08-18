Is The Arena Group Holdings (AREN) Fairly Valued Now?

“We believe we have a group of highly valuable, and yet low valued businesses that are struggling to generate performance on a day-in-day-out basis. I am convinced better days are ahead for our companies and that the activism we have done (some external and some internal) will reap rewards over time. I talked above about how in this market, many of our stocks have not moved in lockstep with their improving fundamentals.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:AREN) is another one: 1. In a challenging ad environment, AREN continues to execute better than its peers with growing revenue and $100 million improvement in EBITDA. Result: AREN’s stock goes down. 2. In July 2023, the Wall Street Journal noted that Group Black is in talks to buy a stake in the company. Result: AREN’s stock increases briefly, but then resumes its decline. 3. AREN’s largest stockholder (and coincidentally largest debtholder) purchases over $1 million of AREN’s common stock in the open market. Result: AREN’s stock goes down.

Why has AREN’s stock been so weak? The only reason we can possibly come up with is that AREN has a material amount of debt on its balance sheet that technically comes due at the end of 2023. That debt is held by AREN’s largest shareholder, B. Riley, who has been purchasing common stock in the open market during this period of price weakness. Does anyone think that B. Riley would be purchasing common stock if it did not plan to renegotiate the debt and be the strong continued supporter of AREN and its common stockholders asthey have always been? Are investors naïve?

The stock has cost us nearly a $1.00 drop in our NAV over the last year, and currently trades at a price that makes little sense to us. Will this decline change direction? We believe it will. When will it change? We don’t know, but we do think it will happen sooner rather than later. Value almost always wins out at the end of the day if investors have the ability to weather these weak periods.”