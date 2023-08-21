The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AMEX:AREN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 19, 2023

Operator: Welcome to The Arena Group Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I will now turn the call over to Rob Fink, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Rob Fink: Thank you, operator. Hosting the call today are Ross Levinsohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Doug Smith, Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Kraft, Chief Operating Officer. Before we begin, I'd like to note that some of the comments made during this presentation may include forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and include without limitation, statements concerning the company's business strategy, the company's proposed transaction with Simplify Inventions, future revenues, market growth, capital requirements, product introductions and expansion plans and the adequacy of the company's funding.

The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements present in this presentation or that the company may make orally or in writing from time to time are based on the beliefs or assumptions made by an information currently available to the company. Such statements are based on assumptions and the actual outcome will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond the company's control or ability to predict. Although the company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, these assumptions are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, the company's actual future results can be expected to differ from these expectations and those differences may be material.

Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements, which are based only unknown results and trends at the time they are made, that anticipate future results or trends. Certain risks are discussed in the company's filings with the SEC. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except as required by law to update or revise any financial projections or forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, reference will be made to non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted EBITDA. Information regarding the reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the closest GAAP measure can be found in the press release that was issued this afternoon on the Investor Relations website at investors.thearenagroup.net.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Ross. Ross, the call is yours.

Ross Levinsohn: Thank you, Rob, and thanks to everyone for joining us here today. The Arena Group has come a long way over the last three years since I was asked to assume the role of CEO. And today, I'm thrilled to share with all of you the next phase of our evolution. Just after the market closed today, we announced that we have signed a binding letter of intent with Simplify Inventions to combine our assets with those of their subsidiary, Bridge Media Networks. Bridge Media Networks is a dynamic and innovative media group whose portfolio includes more than 100 owned and affiliated over-the-air television stations, two national television networks, cutting-edge streaming platforms and news, sports and programming distributed over 35 OTT, connected TV, MVPD and cable outlet.

They also have a state-of-the-art production facility and operate two content verticals and travel through their brand TravelHost and automotive through their brand Driven. As part of this proposed transformative partnership and in addition to the strategic assets I just mentioned, The Arena Group will receive a $50 million cash investment and a five-year guaranteed advertising commitment of approximately $60 million from a group of consumer brands also owned by Simplify Inventions, including 5-hour ENERGY. We intend to use a portion of this cash to reduce our term debt held by B. Riley and B. Riley has agreed to extend the maturity of our remaining senior notes by three years at a fixed rate of 10%. That is a great outcome and a final solution for what has been an overhang of our company for the last several months.

I'm truly grateful to Bryant Riley and the B. Riley team for working so closely with us on this deal and on this solution. They have been amazing partners for us and I couldn't ask for more. Not only is this partnership expected to strengthen our balance sheet, but it also allows us to dramatically broaden our reach, diversify our business and expand into some of the fastest-growing segments of the video market. As part of this transaction and subject to the final terms, completion of due diligence and shareholder approval and the receipt of any required regulatory approvals. We will merge the Bridge Media Networks 2 24-hour networks, NEWSnet and Sports News Highlights into The Arena Group as well as acquire their travel and automotive businesses, TravelHost and Driven, further expanding into two highly lucrative verticals.

This transaction gives us a platform to create, distribute and monetize high-quality content from our iconic and premium brands in all forms, long form, trending news, social and now video. This capability is anticipated to deepen our relationships with advertisers, allowing us to create integrated sales and marketing packages across all platforms. I'm grateful for the entire team at Bridge Media Networks and 5-hour ENERGY and Simplify Inventions for their commitment to this incredible step forward for our businesses. Over the past three years, we have laid a strong foundation and have successfully revitalized iconic brands like Sports Illustrated, Parade, Men's Journal and TheStreet while accelerating upstart brands like FanNation, The Spun, Pet Helpful and HubPages.

This transaction brings a diversified portfolio of assets to greatly enhance the proven business model that we've established. Together with Bridge Media, we are creating a vibrant multi-platform video vehicle that we expect will allow us to dramatically broaden our audience. We began our expansion into video when we acquired Fexy Studios late last year, and this transaction advances our video strategy by many years and accomplishes in a single transaction what we would have spent tens of millions of dollars and many years to develop on our own. The progress we have made in advancing our business model, including revenue growth, margin expansion and expense management made this transaction possible. With the capital infusion, debt extension and consolidation and a new experienced well-capitalized partner, The Arena Group is well positioned for further growth in the years ahead.

During the quarter, we have continued to reap the benefits of our continued cost vigilance and operational discipline while allocating resources to our most promising growth opportunities. A few key highlights. Our total second quarter revenue increased by 9% to $58.8 million, driven largely by a 19% increase in digital advertising revenue. Despite a challenging ad market, our RPMs grew by 35% as compared to the prior year quarter. We continue to see premium digital monetization as compared to our competitors, as our second quarter programmatic CPMs were 41% higher, on average, than industry benchmarks according to STAQ benchmarking, a market-norm reporting service provided by Operative. Additionally, we began to see significant contribution from our revenue diversification efforts through e-commerce and video during the quarter.

These strengths offset the impact of a decrease in monthly average page views in certain categories, according to Google Analytics. Our second quarter operating expenses decreased even as we grew revenue, a reflection of the headcount and cost reductions we have made throughout the year. Our second quarter adjusted EBITDA was nearly breakeven, a loss of $76,000 as compared to a loss of $4.2 million in the prior year quarter, representing a significant improvement of $4.1 million even in a very tough environment. Our sports vertical, anchored by Sports Illustrated saw an overall 4% decrease in monthly average page views according to Google Analytics. The Spun, which focuses on breaking and trending news and sports, was somewhat impacted by Facebook and Google Search and Google Discover.

However, this was partially offset by strong growth in our FanNation brand. And of note, earlier today, we received word from ComScore that the Sports Illustrated network, in the sports category, on ComScore finished at number two for the month of July, our highest ranking ever. We recently launched an F1 FanNation site, which eight months post launch is now the second largest F1 focus site according to data from ComScore and MRI-Simmons. Additionally, SI Golf rebranded from our acquisition of the Morning Read late last year saw a boost in traffic from breaking and trending news and in-depth LIV Golf and PGA Tour coverage. We anticipate strong growth in our sports vertical traffic through the remainder of the year as we kick off football season.

Our 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition launch, traffic broke every record more than doubling traffic versus last year. The announcement of the four covers, Martha Stewart, Megan Fox, Brooks Nader, and Kim Petras, guarded an amazing 108 billion median impressions over 13,500 articles written about the release according to data from ComScore and SimilarWeb. As we continue to evolve swim into a dynamic brand representing women's empowerment, we see growing interest from advertisers as we more than doubled the number of sponsors in this year's launch. We have also launched an SI Swimsuit Amazon storefront would deals on fashion, beauty and everything in between with promising early results. Our finance vertical, anchored by TheStreet had a record quarter with 38.2 million monthly average page views according to Google Analytics, an increase of 31% as compared to the prior year quarter and in May reached the top 10 business websites by traffic according to ComScore.

In June, we launched our partnership with FundStrat Global Advisors and Tom Lee, expanding and diversifying the exclusive investing content that is offered in our subscription products. Also, in partnership with Tornado, TheStreet recently launched a first-of-its-kind app, TheStreet powered by Tornado, which provides users of all levels, a one-stop investing experience with personalized financial education and a comprehensive set of investing tools. April marked a year since we acquired Parade and the property continues to see strong growth in digital, with a 33% increase in monthly average page views as compared to the prior year quarter, according to Google Analytics. We are expanding our content base by adding new publishing partners covering entertainment and astrology.

Men's Journal, which we acquired in December, recently announced our partnership with Club Random, a weekly podcast hosted by Bill Maher and featuring engaging conversations with guests like Ice Cube, Jon Hamm and John Mellencamp. We also added publishing partnerships in specialized topics such as sneakers, wine and streaming TV to broaden our editorial coverage at minimal upfront cost. The brand continues to resonate with consumers and advertisers as we continue to execute our playbook. Our adventure network sites, including Surfer, Powder and Bike Magazine, have dramatically increased their content acquisition and we recently signed an agreement to launch five new fast channels featuring these brands. More broadly, we continue to diversify our revenue streams across all of our verticals.

If you are one of the millions of Galaxy device users, you may have seen new stories from Sports Illustrated, TheStreet and Parade across the new Samsung news app launched in April. We continue to seek new syndication partners for our content. We have seen extremely strong growth in our e-commerce business this quarter with second quarter revenue growing 240% year-over-year. We expect that this will continue to grow through the back half of the year, particularly as we head into the holiday season. Before we talk about next steps in our partnership with Bridge Media and our outlook for the remainder of the year, I'd like to let Doug Smith, our Chief Financial Officer, take you further through the numbers. Doug?

Doug Smith: Thank you, Ross. Let me turn to the results. Revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was approximately $58.8 million, up 9% from $53.8 million for the second quarter of last year, reflecting very strong growth in our digital advertising, e-commerce and video businesses. Total digital revenue of $38.4 million represented nearly two-thirds of our total revenue and grew 10% versus the second quarter of last year. Digital advertising revenue increased 19% from $24.7 million in the prior year quarter to $29.3 million in this quarter. This growth was due to a 35% increase in revenue per page view, which more than offset our decline in travel. Digital subscription revenue of $3.4 million was down $2.1 million as compared to the $5.5 million in the prior year quarter as we continue to focus most of our resources on free ad or partner supported content.

Licensing and Syndication revenue was $4.4 million, a decrease of just 1% as compared to the prior year quarter, which reflected sponsorships of the SI Swim launch that this year were extended into the third quarter as opposed to last year when they were all recognized around the launch. Total print advertising increased 9% to $20.4 million from $18.7 million in the prior year quarter, which reflects growth in the results of both Sports Illustrated and the Athlon Outdoor properties, which were acquired as part of the Parade Media acquisition in April of last year. Gross profit increased by 34% to $21.7 million compared to a gross profit of $16.1 million in the prior year quarter. That represents a seven percentage point increase in our gross margin to 37%.

Driving this improvement was a year-over-year decrease in content and editorial costs of $1.4 million or 9% and a $4.6 million or 19% increase in digital advertising revenue. This reflects our continued efforts to manage costs and at the same time drive efficiency and growth. Total operating expenses decreased by $0.8 million or 2% to $36 million, down from $36.8 million in the prior year quarter. Selling and marketing costs increased by $2 million or 12%, primarily due to higher cost expenses related to branded content, which has grown as a percentage of our total direct ad campaign. General and administrative expenses, however, decreased by $3.1 million or 21%, primarily due to the impact of headcount reductions undertaken through the first half of the year.

Non-operating expenses increased by $4.3 million, driven primarily by the increased interest expense of $2.5 million reflecting higher debt levels and an increase in income taxes of $1.8 million as we recognized a $1.7 million tax benefit in the second quarter of last year. As a result, net loss was $19.5 million as compared to $22.2 million in the prior year quarter, representing an improvement of $2.7 million or 12%. 2023 second quarter adjusted EBITDA was nearly breakeven or $76,000 loss as compared to a $4.2 million loss in the same quarter last year, representing a $4.1 million year-over-year improvement. Looking at liquidity, we ended the quarter with $5.5 million of cash and cash equivalents as compared to $13.9 million at December 31, 2020.

In the first half of 2023, net cash used in operating activities was $16.4 million as compared to $7.5 million in the prior year period. We had $14.9 million borrowed under our $40 million line of credit, up slightly from the $14.1 million we had at the end of 2022. As Ross discussed, we've signed a binding letter of intent with Simplify Inventions to acquire certain assets of their subsidiary Bridge Media Networks. As part of the transaction, The Arena Group will receive $50 million cash investment, a five-year guaranteed advertising commitment of approximately $60 million from a group of brands also owned by Simplify, including 5-Hour ENERGY and the Bridge Media Networks operations. As consideration, Simplify will receive a $25 million of preferred stock at a 10% PIK coupon with a term of five years from the closing date and common equity, which will represent approximately 65% ownership of the combined company on a fully diluted basis at a $5 per share value.

We intend to use this cash to reduce our term debt by $20 million from the approximately $102 million we currently have outstanding. And as Ross mentioned, B. Riley has also agreed to extend the maturity of the remaining debt from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2026, and at a fixed rate of only 10%. Due to the complex nature of this transaction, we're re-evaluating our full year guidance and will provide new estimates after the transaction has been closed and our businesses are being integrated. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. I'd now like to turn the call back over to Ross for closing comments.

Ross Levinsohn: Thanks, Doug. Iconic brands, an innovative technology platform, strong partnerships with advertisers, a proven playbook for growth and now a well-capitalized balance sheet and an expansive video platform and opportunity. These are the things that The Arena Group will bring to the digital marketplace in the coming months and years ahead. We believe in the future of digital and connected video, we have always been an integral part of our strategic roadmap. This transaction launches us forward along that roadmap by many years. I believe we have found an ideal partner in Bridge Media, and I couldn't be more excited to be working with them going forward. Our discussions are ongoing and I look forward to sharing updates on our partnership as we have them.

We expect the deal to close by the end of the year. And as Doug mentioned, we expect that it will take four to six months from now to fully integrate our businesses. While we execute on this transaction, we will not lose our focus on optimizing our existing business for the future. It is NFL and college football season by the way. We continue to remain vigilant about our cost base and at the same time are making carefully considered investments and capabilities that we believe will drive the future of our combined businesses. We have recently made several key hires to expand into partnerships with the vibrant creator and influencer space. We believe that together, brands and creators are a powerful force to connect consumers with the content they love.

This is the core of our business and I look forward to sharing more with you on future earnings calls. Lastly, I want to thank our employees for their tireless work through very choppy orders in our industry. I want to thank our investors who have supported us through the last several years and thank our newest partners at Bridge Media Networks and their founder, Manoj Bhargava, whose commitment to our future and the future of media is substantial. We can't wait to get started. And with that I would love to answer any questions. Operator?

Q&A session