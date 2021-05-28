U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,213.08
    +12.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,577.11
    +112.47 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.73
    +55.46 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.66
    -0.42 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.19
    -0.66 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.30
    +4.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    27.92
    -0.02 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2207
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5960
    -0.0140 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4190
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,231.24
    -2,915.11 (-7.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.31
    -58.11 (-5.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

Arena Investors, LP recapitalizes dck worldwide LLC

·3 min read

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Investors, LP ("Arena"), a New York-based global investment firm, through an affiliated entity, has recapitalized dck worldwide, LLC and certain affiliated entities ("dck"), a global construction company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Arena will work with the dck business as it expands its portfolio of solutions for complex construction projects.

(PRNewsfoto/Arena Investors)
(PRNewsfoto/Arena Investors)

dck is a market leader in providing a full range of building solutions to complex construction projects, with over $38 billion in total project value, and has built over 11,000 multi-family units and constructed or renovated over 38,500 hotel rooms over its nearly 90-year operating history. As one of the most experienced general contractors in the industry, dck has constructed some of the premier resorts in the Caribbean, including the Four Seasons Nevis, the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas, the Belmond Cap Juluca, the Mall of San Juan, the Ritz-Carlton Reserve – Bermuda, the Four Seasons Napa Valley, the Westin St. John Resort, the Hilton Los Cabos, the Viceroy Anguilla and The Grand Waikikian in Honolulu, Hawaii.

"Having worked with dck for five years, we are excited to be on a path towards greatly expanding and enhancing their business. We have come to appreciate dck's superior capabilities, alongside their commitment to safety and building better communities," said Vincent DeVito, Executive Vice President of Arena Investors, LP.

"As a developer in both the US and the Caribbean, Replay Destinations is pleased that dck Worldwide is expanding its financial capacity to build complex projects in the US and the Caribbean. dck has continued to demonstrate strong procurement and logistics capabilities, and this recent change will benefit our projects overall," said Michael Sneyd, Managing Director Replay Destinations.

In conjunction with the recapitalization, dck Worldwide welcomes Rich Cohen, Jeff Hoopes, and Tom Case as members of the leadership office to help manage the transition and operations. They are renowned leaders in the construction industry. Rich Cohen is a former Senior Operating Executive with Hensel Phelps; Jeff Hoopes is a former Chairman and CEO of Swinerton; and Tom Case is a former SVP of Granite and COO of Sundt Construction.

Jeff Hoopes, Chairman of dck, noted that "Arena's involvement comes at a critical juncture, allowing dck to continue to service our large customer base, particularly as Caribbean leisure travel resumes to pre-pandemic levels. In addition, Arena's partnership allows dck to expand its total building solutions package, including capital solutions, LEED, preconstruction services, general construction, and procurement & logistics."

About Arena Investors, LP

Arena Investors is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With $2.2 billion of committed assets under management as of January 1, 2021, and a team of over 80 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. See www.arenaco.com for more information.

About dck worldwide

dck worldwide is a global commercial construction company dedicated to developing, managing, and building projects around the world. For almost a century, major corporations, developers, and governments have trusted dck's creative building solutions to bring their blueprints to life.

dck has led projects in 125 countries across the globe. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, it has regional offices in Honolulu, Hawaii; Phoenix, Arizona; Coral Gables, Florida; Manila, Philippines, and project offices around the world. See www.dckww.com for more information.

Contacts

dck worldwide, LLC:
Tom Case
tcase@dckww.com

Arena Investors:
Parag Shah
ir@arenaco.com

Arena Media:
Lindsay Jablonski
pro-arena@prosek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arena-investors-lp-recapitalizes-dck-worldwide-llc-301301825.html

SOURCE Arena Investors

Recommended Stories

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ekes out gain as weekly jobless claims fall

    U.S. stocks advanced slightly on Thursday, as data showing improvement in the labor market helped bolster expectations in the economic recovery and spurred a minor rotation towards stocks seen as more likely to benefit from the rebound. The data helped lift U.S. Treasury yields, with the benchmark 10-year note reaching a high of 1.625% and denting the attractiveness of higher-growth names in areas such as technology while helping those seen as more likely to benefit from an improving economy such as financials and small caps. Investors have been closely watching economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for signs of runaway inflation and the possibility the central bank may begin to pull back on its massive stimulus measures.

  • Is Bitcoin’s Bullish Run Over?

    Top Crypto assets that include Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently facing an uphill task breaking their key resistance level amid significant profit-taking coming to play across the market spectrum.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street advances, unshaken by inflation surge

    Wall Street's major averages rose on Friday as investors shrugged off data showing a jump in inflation, although recent worries about a spike in prices kept the S&P 500 on course for its smallest monthly gain since February. In the 12 months through April, the so-called core PCE price index vaulted 3.1%, blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target and reflecting pent-up demand as the economy reopens. Technology stocks provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500, with Salesforce.com Inc adding 7% after raising its full-year forecast for revenue and profit, helped by increased demand for its cloud-based software during the pandemic.

  • Huarong Wires Funds for $900 Million, 500 Million Yuan Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. has transferred funds to repay a $900 million bond maturing June 3, according to a person familiar with the matter.The asset management company wired funds for the principal and interest of the 3.25% bond to a trustee account, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.That follows payment on a 500 million yuan ($78 million) local bond maturing Sunday reported by Bloomberg earlier, citing people familiar with the matter. The 4.45% note was sold by unit Huarong Jinshang Asset Management Co., Bloomberg-compiled data show.Huarong declined to comment on both bond payments, the local AMC had no immediate comment and a call to the clearing house went unanswered.There have been wild swings in onshore and offshore debt sold by the state-run firm and its units over the past two weeks as investors grapple with a spate of conflicting reports over the possibility of losses for bondholders. There was also confusion over the nomination of Liang Qiang as president of Huarong. His appointment to the debt manager remains on track, people familiar with the matter have said. Caixin reported earlier this week that Liang didn’t accept the appointment.Huarong has been servicing its debt obligations since the firm delayed the release of its 2020 results at the end of March. The company has also reached funding agreements with state-owned banks to ensure it can repay the equivalent of $2.5 billion coming due through August.The firm has some $6.2 billion of local and offshore notes it needs to repay or refinance this year, including the domestic note maturing Sunday, Bloomberg-compiled data show. Huarong’s next bond maturity is a $900 million note due June 3, which is trading at about 99 cents on the dollar.(Adds $900 million bond to headline, first and second paragraphs)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kuroda Says BOJ Will Mull Climate in Monetary Policy Discussions

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Bank of Japan will consider climate change in its monetary policy discussions, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in his clearest signal yet that the central bank is looking to support the battle against global warming.“We have a great interest” in climate change and its impact on the economy and the financial system, Kuroda said in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday. “Naturally, how we respond to this at the level of monetary policy will become a topic of discussion.”The comments come amid growing debate among central bankers over whether or how they should support efforts to counter climate change, following a series of pledges by governments including the U.S., China and Japan to reduce greenhouse emissions.Touching on another key theme among investors, Kuroda said global inflation concerns were most relevant in the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said some temporary inflation pressures will prove transitory and stimulus should stay in place for longer.“That policy stance is based on the recognition that it will take time to overcome low inflation once it is entrenched,” Kuroda said. “That is the lesson learned from Japan’s experience of prolonged deflation.”Until now, Kuroda has largely stuck to the view that the BOJ needs to consider climate change from the perspective of how it might present a risk to the financial system, a stance similar to Powell’s.While his latest remarks suggest he may be moving in the direction of European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde or the Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey, who have shown a more aggressive stance on green issues, it remains to be seen what action the BOJ will take.“While there are discussions about whether central banks should be buying green bonds, many of those discussions are over asset management, not monetary policy,” Kuroda said, when asked if the BOJ would consider purchasing green bonds as a response to climate change.Targeting green bonds is an approach Lagarde has had difficulty moving forward. Kuroda didn’t rule out using new loan incentives the BOJ launched in March.Kuroda, Powell, Bailey and Lagarde will be among those discussing ways to promote green financing measures at next week’s Green Swan Conference organized by the Bank for International Settlements, the IMF and others.Interest is growing in how the BOJ might support Japan’s pledge in April to reduce emissions by 46% by 2030 on its way to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.Some 83% of economists surveyed by Bloomberg in April said the BOJ will end up using its new lending incentives to promote ESG or higher growth policies.The incentives essentially pay commercial banks different interest rates on their reserves depending on the type of lending they provide for businesses. Kuroda said the incentives were intended to give the bank more scope for lowering its policy rate not as a possible tool for responding to climate change. But they could be adapted, he added.As for inflation and signs that the tide of central banks is starting to signal a move away from the emergency policy measures of the pandemic, Kuroda once again underlined that the BOJ would keep its stimulus rolling.“Each central bank has to adapt its monetary policy to its own economy, price and financial situations,” Kuroda said. “Our inflation rate is still quite low and so we have to be persistent in conducting our monetary easing to achieve our 2% price stability target.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Must be a 'professional investor' to do well picking stocks: Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald

    Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald says success in stock trading requires professional skills and specialized knowledge. Most investors are "not equipped" with the discipline to fully understand the details of each trade they make, he added.

  • Moderna Warns New Waves of Covid-19 Are Coming

    Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund Is Rebounding. Here’s What ARK Bought During the Dip.

    The fund manager stood firm after the ETF dropped 37%, repeatedly insisting that innovation stocks were on sale. She made good on her word.

  • Epic vs. Apple: The (predicted) verdict is in

    Though few expect the judge to force major changes at the App Store or deem Apple a monopolist, they fully expect prescriptive measures that could address 30% commission fees for large developers as well as accommodations to Apple's payment system.

  • Billionaire George Soros Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Some investors achieve legendary status, rising far above their peers on a combination of luck and success. Perhaps no one exemplifies this more than George Soros, the Holocaust survivor who, after the war, earned a doctorate from the London School of Economics and went into the banking industry to make his mark. He was wildly successful. The hedge fund he founded, Soros Fund Management, earned an average annualized return of 33% from 1970 to 2020, making it the most successful hedge fund in history. Soros’s biggest single success came on September 16, 1992, when he ‘broke the Bank of England.’ He had taken a short position on the pound sterling, leveraged to $10 billion, and when the pound fell in response to changing politics, he personally made $1 billion in a single day. Soros hasn’t always been right in his financial calls, but he’s right more often than he’s wrong. He’s also well-known for his bon mots when it comes to talking about trading. “It’s not whether you’re right or wrong,” Soros has been quoted saying, “but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at Soros Fund Management's recent activity for inspiration. Running three stocks the fund picked up during Q1 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Farfetch, Ltd. (FTCH) We’ll start with an online retail stock, Farfetch, a company specializing in the sale of luxury goods and brands. Farfetch is a truly international company, founded in Portugal, headquartered in London, and boasting offices in New York and LA, Tokyo and Shanghai, and Brazil. Like many tech-oriented companies, Farfetch has been running at a loss – but in Q1 of this year, the company made an abrupt turnaround to profitability. The 1Q21 earnings report showed an after-tax profit of $516.7 million, compared to a year-ago quarterly loss of $79.2 million. The company disclosed that this gross profit included a one-time $660 million non-cash benefit “arising from lower share price impact on items held at fair value and remeasurements.” Total revenues from operations was reported at $485 million, up 46% year-over-year, and higher than the $457 million analysts had expected. One key metric, the gross merchandise value of orders processed over the company’s platform, rose 49% year-over-year, to $915.6 million. Farfetch’s success grows from a strong user base. The company boasts more than 3 million active customers, and operations in 190 countries. Sellers on the platform have made available over 1,300 luxury brands. Even after a pullback in share value during the first half of 2021, the stock is still up an impressive 234% in the last 12 months. Among FTCH's fans is Soros. In his most recent disclosure, Soros revealed that his fund purchased 125,000 shares of FTCH, a holding now valued more than $5.5 million. Turning to the analyst community, Credit Suisse's 5-star analyst Stephen Ju rates FTCH an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $78 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~88% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Ju’s track record, click here) “We have a favorable view toward the company maintaining the adjusted EBITDA guidance as Farfetch will reinvest the higher top line contributions toward customer acquisition – supporting long term adoption rates. We model ~700k new customers for 2021, ~600k for 2022 and beginning in 2023 our expectations are also unchanged at ~1.2 million to 1.5 million,” Ju opined. The analyst summed up, "Our investment thesis points remain: 1) large $300 billion addressable market remains fragmented and underpenetrated, 2) relative protection from competition from larger cap online competitors, 3) exposure to rising adoption of luxury goods in APAC as well as emerging markets." Most analysts back Ju's confident take on the online fashion firm, as TipRanks analytics showcase FTCH as a Strong Buy. Based on 8 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 6 rate the stock a Buy, while 2 give it a Hold. The 12-month average price target stands at $60.63, marking ~37% upside from current levels. (See FTCH stock analysis on TipRanks) Coursera (COUR) The next stock we’re looking at, Coursera, is a MOOC company – a massive open online course provider. This niche leverages the size and reach of the internet to make a wide range of top-line university courses available to the masses. Coursera is a leader in the field, and since its founding in 2012 it has made available more than 4,000 courses from over 200 universities, in more than 30 degree programs, and at lower cost than in-person classes. Through Coursera, students can take classes at such top-level schools as Imperial College London, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Michigan, and Johns Hopkins. The company boasts that over 77 million students have used its services. While the company is 9 years old, it is new to the public markets; Coursera held its IPO at the end of March this year. It made 15.73 million shares available on the NYSE, at an opening price of $33. This was the high end of the initial pricing range, which has been set between $30 and $33. Overall, the IPO raised $519 million, before expenses. At the beginning of May, Coursera released its first quarterly report since going public. The report showed $88.4 million in total revenue, a 64% gain year-over-year. The company’s gross profit, at $49.5 million, was up 71% from the year-ago quarter. George Soros saw an opportunity in this IPO, and his fund picked up 105,000 shares of the company. This new position is valued at ~$4 million at current share prices. Among the bulls is 5-star analyst Ryan MacDonald, of Needham, who lays out a clear, upbeat case for Coursera shares. “Given the increasing role of automation, the widening skills gap, and the shift to online learning, we believe Coursera's comprehensive platform will help it gain share in a large TAM that we size between $47B-$50.6B. While the COVID-driven tailwind to registered learner growth in FY20 creates a difficult consumer segment comp in FY21, we believe Coursera's efficient GTM motion and shift towards higher value enterprise and degrees offerings can drive durable 25%+ growth and gross margin expansion,” MacDonald noted. To this end, MacDonald rates COUR shares a Buy and his $56 price target indicates confidence in a 47% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch MacDonald’s track record, click here) In its short time on the stock exchange, COUR has picked up 14 analyst reviews, with a breakdown of 12 Buys to 2 Holds to back the Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are trading for $38 and their $54.67 average price target implies a one-year upside of 44%. (See COUR stock analysis on TipRanks) Sotera Health (SHC) Last up on our list of new positions from George Soros is Sotera Health, a holding company whose subsidiaries offer a range of advisory services, lab testing, and sterilization services in the healthcare industry. Sotera’s businesses cate to more than 5,800 health industry customers in over 50 countries. The company boasts 13 labs capable of carrying out more than 800 tests, and 50 sterilization facilities. Sotera’s customer base includes 75 of the top 100 medical device makers and 8 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. SHC shares went public on November 24 of last year, in an IPO that sold 53.6 million shares and raised $1.2 billion. The capital raised was used to pay down existing debt. The company has been working assiduously to bring down debt levels, and in the 1Q21 report stated that it had a total debt of $1.87 billion and available cash of $108 million. Net revenue in Q1 was $212 million, up 13% from the year before. Net income showed a strong gain, turning around from a 1-cent per share loss a year ago to a 4 cent EPS profit. In Q1, Soros took a new position in Sotera, buying 179,274 shares in the stock. At current share prices, this holding is worth over $4.3 million. Tycho Peterson, 5-star analyst with JPMorgan, likes SHC, and rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy). His price target of $35 suggests an upside of 45% from current trading levels. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here) Backing his stance, Peterson writes, “1Q results were generally strong, and although guidance remains unchanged, it should provide a pathway to upside for the balance of 2021, as we continue to be fans of the company’s diversified operating platform, sticky multi-year contracts, an efficient pricing strategy and high regulatory oversight, altogether supporting its wide competitive moat, with FCF to support de-leveraging…” Overall, the Street in unanimous in its outlook on Sotera shares; the stock has 8 recent positive reviews supporting its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are trading for $24.06 and their average price target of $31.75 implies a one-year upside of ~32%. (See SHC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin holders have no choice but to trust in Chinese crypto miners

    Two-thirds of the world’s bitcoin mining power is based in China, leaving the cryptocurrency potentially vulnerable.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • U.S. FAA confirms Boeing halt to 787 Dreamliner deliveries

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that Boeing had temporarily halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners as the agency waits for more data to determine if the planemaker's planned inspection method meets federal requirements. "Since the FAA has not approved Boeing’s proposal, Boeing chose to temporarily stop deliveries to its customers."

  • Why isn’t your 401(k) doing better? The reason may surprise you

    Ever wonder why poorly performing or expensive mutual funds are among the investment choices in your 401(k) plan? Researchers have discovered that something called revenue sharing is to blame. According to a just published paper, recordkeepers in defined contribution pension plans are often paid indirectly in the form of revenue sharing from third-party funds on the menu.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood blames Elon Musk, ESG investors for recent crypto crash

    Speaking Thursday at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, Wood said the recent plunge in crypto prices "was precipitated by the ESG movement and ... exacerbated by Elon Musk."

  • AMC Entertainment’s 130% spike this week isn’t done yet, analyst speculates — here’s why

    Shareholders of AMC Entertainment had a ticket to ride this week and the surge in the company's stock isn't likely to dissipate just yet, according to one analysis.

  • Polygon price surges following investment from Mark Cuban

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood Expects Elon Musk Fully Back as a Bitcoin Bull

    ARK Invest's Cathie Wood believes Elon Musk will come around to her way of thinking about Bitcoin. What's more, she believes that his reemergence will boost the cryptocurrency.