Arena Investors and Mobility Capital Announce $200 Million Transportation Finance Joint Venture

·3 min read
In this article:
  • WEDXF

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Investors, LP ("Arena"), a $3.5 billion institutional asset manager, and Mobility Capital Group ("Mobility Capital"), an impact-aligned investment manager focused on next-generation transportation and logistics sectors, today announced that they have agreed to launch a joint venture with initial capacity to invest up to $200 million in non-equity investments.

The strategic partnership between the two firms will enhance Arena's presence in growth-oriented transportation and logistics sectors while providing Mobility Capital the strategic and financial support to make large-scale investments globally.

"We are at the dawn of a transportation technology super cycle, with the world's carbon-based transportation fleets and infrastructure facing obsolescence and replacement," said Hooman Yazhari, Founder and Executive Chairman of Mobility Capital. "Our vision is to deploy impactful capital to develop more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive transportation ecosystems around the world."

Mobility Capital's highly flexible mandate allows it to provide a wide range of creative capital solutions to its customers. The firm's offerings range from traditional loans and lease transactions; to highly structured investments; to captive financing arm buildouts and bespoke fleet and infrastructure financing joint ventures.

"Arena quickly understood the value of our flexible mandate to complement the capital that growth-oriented equity investors have already poured into transportation technology businesses – over $350 billion since 2015," added Andrew Lewis, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Mobility Capital. "Arena's deep experience with the vast array of financial tools required to capitalize transportation networks and track record of successful joint ventures with firms like ours makes them the ideal strategic partner to help us execute on our strategy."

"The Mobility Capital team has overseen over 1,000 transportation finance transactions globally, and with that experience has built the first investment platform exclusively dedicated to financing next-generation transportation fleets, infrastructure, and enterprises," said Vivek Nayar, Managing Director of Arena Investors. "Arena and Mobility Capital share well aligned investment philosophies and cultures, and we are thrilled to launch this joint venture."

About Arena Investors

Arena is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With $3.5 billion of invested and committed assets under management as of June 30, 2022, and a team of over 100 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions.

Please visit www.arenaco.com for more information.

About Mobility Capital

Mobility Capital is an impact-aligned investment manager providing bespoke non-equity capital solutions to the next-generation transportation and logistics space globally. With a vision to transform global transportation, logistics, and mobility systems to be more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive, Mobility Capital has a flexible mandate to offer its customers debt and lease capital; fleet and infrastructure financing; structured investments; captive leasing and financing joint ventures; and other creative capital solutions to drive growth without the dilution of traditional equity raises. Mobility Capital's team has overseen over 1,000 transportation finance transactions for institutional investors including TPG, Centerbridge, ATL Partners, and CD&R and has a significant, successful track record in venture capital impact investing.

Please visit www.mobilitycapital.co for more information.

Contacts
Arena Investor Contacts:
Parag Shah
ir@arenaco.com

Arena Media Contacts:
Lindsay Jablonski
pro-arena@prosek.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arena-investors-and-mobility-capital-announce-200-million-transportation-finance-joint-venture-301594134.html

SOURCE Arena Investors

