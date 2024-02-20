Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.93

Ares Management Corporation's (NYSE:ARES) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.93 on 29th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Ares Management's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 120% of what it was earning. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 50% which is fairly sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.72 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $3.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Ares Management has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 53% per annum. Strong earnings is nice to see, but unless this can be sustained on minimal reinvestment of profits, we would question whether dividends will follow suit.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. We don't think Ares Management is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for Ares Management you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant. Is Ares Management not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

