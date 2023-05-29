Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.77

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 30th of June to $0.77. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.6%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Ares Management's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, earnings were actually smaller than the dividend, and the company was actually spending more cash than it was making. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 55%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Ares Management's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Ares Management has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.72 total annually to $3.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though Ares Management's EPS has declined at around 7.1% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Ares Management's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, while the dividend being raised can be good, there are some concerns about its long term sustainability. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for Ares Management you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant. Is Ares Management not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

