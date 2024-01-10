Ares Closes In on Record €20 Billion Direct-Lending Fund

(Bloomberg) -- Ares Management Corp. is nearing the close of what would be the biggest ever direct-lending fund, with more than €20 billion ($21.9 billion) of firepower, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Los Angeles-based Ares is looking to raise at least €15 billion from investors, said the people, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Leverage is expected to be about €5 billion on top of that. Co-heads of European credit Blair Jacobson and Michael Dennis jointly run the strategy.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Arougheti said in the firm’s October earnings call that Ares’ new fund, Ares Capital Europe VI, is expected to surpass the total size of its previous fund by early in the second quarter of 2024. That fund had firepower of €15 billion, which included €4 billion of leverage.

A representative for Ares declined to comment.

In Europe, Ares recently provided a direct-lending package of about £1 billion ($1.3 billion) to support the merger of two personal insurance businesses in the UK. The firm is also interested in sports deals, and provided £500 million of subordinated debt to Chelsea FC last year.

The $1.6 trillion private credit market has expanded rapidly over the past few years as traditional providers of debt for leveraged buyouts — investment banks — became more cautious about lending during a period of interest-rate hikes. Many are still wary of committing to new deals amid fears of an economic slowdown.

A number of firms are building out private credit teams to cash in on the boom, but the market’s growth is largely driven by a handful of big incumbents like Ares, HPS Investment Partners and Blackstone Inc.

Ares’ new fund, which targets loan opportunities in Europe, is set to be the largest ever direct-lending fund, according to data provided by industry research firm Preqin. It also ranks among the largest in the broader private credit market, which includes higher-yielding funds from firms such as Oaktree Capital Management and HPS.

While there are larger examples of business development companies, or non-traded BDCs that provide direct corporate lending, those are not classified as closed-end private debt funds.

Arougheti said at Bloomberg’s Global Credit Forum in September that he sees the private credit market doubling to $3 trillion within five years, with deal sizes getting larger.

--With assistance from Gillian Tan.

