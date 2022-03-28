U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,546.50
    +10.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,820.00
    +61.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,791.75
    +36.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.80
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.43
    -6.47 (-5.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.30
    -25.90 (-1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.10
    -0.51 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0972
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.43
    -0.24 (-1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3115
    -0.0074 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.2280
    +2.1680 (+1.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,249.65
    +2,693.39 (+6.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.34
    +74.81 (+7.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.28
    +50.93 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

ARETI ENERGY SPV, LLC FILES EARLY WARNING REPORT REGARDING SALE OF COMMON SHARES OF SPARTAN DELTA CORP.

·2 min read

GENEVA, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - ARETI Energy SPV, LLC ("ARETI") provides the following early warning disclosure under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the sale by ARETI of common shares (the "Spartan Shares") in the capital of Spartan Delta Corp. ("Spartan").

ARETI has entered into binding agreements with certain third party purchasers to sell an aggregate of 15 million Spartan Shares in a privately negotiated sale transaction (the "Share Sale"). ARETI sold an aggregate of 5 million Spartan Shares on March 25, 2022. ARETI also agreed to sell an additional 10 million Spartan Shares to the same third party purchasers. The sale of the additional 10 million Spartan Shares is expected to close within the next 5 business days.

The Spartan Shares to be disposed in the Share Sale represent approximately 9.8% of the total number of Spartan Shares that ARETI understands to be issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis as of the date hereof. ARETI will receive total cash consideration of $121.5 million from the Share Sale ($8.10 per Spartan Share).

Following the Share Sale, ARETI will own 12,856,129 Spartan Shares. The Spartan Shares owned by ARETI following the Share Sale represent approximately 8.4% of the total number of Spartan Shares that ARETI understands to be issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis as of the date hereof.

The purpose of the Share Sale is to generate immediate liquidity and reduce ARETI's overall economic exposure to Spartan. Subject to applicable law, ARETI and its affiliates may from time to time acquire additional securities of Spartan or dispose of Spartan Shares or may enter into derivative or other transactions with respect to such securities.

The address of Spartan is Suite 1500, 308-4th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 0H7. The address of ARETI is 801 Brickell Avenue, Suite 2550, Miami, Florida, USA, 33131-4916.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which Spartan is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available under Spartan's profile at www.sedar.com or may be obtained by contacting Elden LeGaux at (336) 301-0470.

SOURCE ARETI Energy S.A.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/28/c3395.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Jumps as It Prepares to Split Its Stock Again

    Tesla is preparing to split its stock. The last time a stock split was announced, shares rallied about 80% from the announcement until the split became effective.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • Tesla seeks investor approval for stock split

    The stock split, if approved, would be the latest after a five-for-one split in August 2020 that made Tesla shares cheaper for its employees and investors. Following a pandemic-induced rally in the technology shares, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc too have in the recent past split their shares to make them more affordable. Since the stock split in 2020, they have surged 128%, boosting the market capitalization to above $1 trillion and making the company the biggest U.S. automaker by that measure.

  • Tesla Jumps on Plan to Seek Approval for Another Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. gained in early trading after the carmaker said it plans to seek shareholder approval for a move that would enable its second stock split in roughly two years.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jac

  • Dow Jones Futures Point To Slim Market Rally; Tesla Jumps On Stock Split Plan

    The market rally has been strong despite surging bond yields, but for now. Tesla popped on plans for a stock split.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Irresistibly Cheap Now

    When a scared market causes stocks to drop, those that pay decent dividends just might become high-yield bargains.

  • Are These 2 Rivals Beating Pfizer and Moderna?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have dominated the U.S. market since they became the first to launch their vaccines. Today, Pfizer has fully vaccinated more than 124 million Americans. Does this mean these players are a step ahead of Pfizer and Moderna?

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • GameStop Stock Saw a Third Large Insider Buy

    Maybe the new meme is open-market stock purchases by insiders. GameStop (ticker: GME) just saw its third insider stock purchase in as many days, and shares of the videogame retailer soared last week on news of the big buys. GameStop has a high profile as one of the meme stocks, highly volatile shares that rocketed last year as investors egged each other on to buy on social media and other platforms.

  • US recession indicator delivers fresh blow for Joe Biden

    One of the market’s most closely watched harbingers of a US recession has flashed red for the first time in 16 years in a further blow for Joe Biden as his struggling presidency faces a stalling economy.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • Marketmind: King cash is naked

    Storing wealth in cash is clearly a counter-intuitive call when inflation is surging towards double-digit figures for the first time in a generation. BofA analysts also warned that commodity prices were on track for their biggest increase in over a century while government bonds were set for their worst year since 1949 as central banks raise interest rates to tame surging inflation. With equity markets losing more than 5% so far this quarter, many investors may feel vindicated in deserting risky stock markets where dividends and capital gains are looking less attractive compared to fast-rising government bond yields.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • Russia just made a case for owning gold—and nobody noticed

    Zavalny spoke last week on the subject of all the economic and financial sanctions being levied against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. Most of the coverage of his remarks implied that Russia might respond to the sanctions by switching from U.S. dollars to “bitcoin” (BTC) for international trade. Not only is bitcoin new, ridiculously volatile, widely open to manipulation, and a massive drain on energy in a world facing an energy crisis, but it also offers no guarantee of privacy.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This market favorite soared following its IPO, but recent volatility has many investors worried about jumping into the stock.

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin is currently trading at a three-month high of $47,000 following an impressive breakout on Sunday evening. The world’s largest cryptocurrency now needs to begin closing consecutive daily candles above $46,400 to ensure it continues the recent uptrend.

  • Sea to Shut Shopee India Unit After Political Headwinds

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. is shutting its main e-commerce operation in India just months after its October launch, blaming “market uncertainties” for scuppering one of its more promising overseas endeavors.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Piv

  • Micron Testing 2020 Breakout Ahead of Report

    Another selloff here could be catastrophic, failing the breakout and establishing a new secular downtrend.

  • Apple Stock Slides On iPhone, AirPod Production Cut Reports

    Slumping demand, surging inflation and supply chain disruptions are triggering production cuts in key Apple products, Nikkei reported Monday.