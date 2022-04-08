U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,492.25
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,459.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,524.50
    -11.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.30
    -5.70 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.96
    -0.07 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.00
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0866
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • Vix

    21.55
    -0.55 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3066
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7020
    -0.2680 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,547.32
    +355.27 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.50
    +8.84 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,930.68
    +42.11 (+0.16%)
     

Arf launches transactional stablecoin-based working capital credit line for MSBs worldwide

·2 min read

ZUG, Switzerland, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arf, the first compliant cross-border payment network running on stablecoins, announced the upcoming launch of its innovative product, Arf Credit. Arf Credit will provide an instant working capital credit line for MSBs worldwide.

Traditionally, when a money service business (MSB) wants to send money from one country to another, it has to prefund the same amount in the receiving country, bringing about tied capital, high opportunity cost, and operational inefficiencies. What's more, since cross-border transactions are often considered risky, access to credit has always been a major problem for MSBs.

Designed to empower licensed MSBs all over the world, the soon-to-be-launched Arf Credit emerged as an idea when Arf co-founders noticed that most MSBs had issues with high prefunding requirements and limited access to working capital.

Co-Founder Kazım Rıfat Özyılmaz says MSBs have been underserved players of the finance industry, especially in accessing working capital. "Of course, the industry must manage risks—but it also has to find innovative ways to enable the growth of cross-border transactions," he underlines.

"The real problem with the current cross-border payments industry is that when you're successful as an MSB, you need more money to run it," says Co-Founder and CEO Ali Erhat Nalbant. "We developed Arf Credit as an API-based, transactional short-term working capital in USDC so that MSBs can use stablecoins without prefunding."

Although options existed, most lenders only served customers with long-term credit needs or single payout corridors. Application processes were lengthy, and once the credit was given, it had to be repaid regardless of whether it was used.

Co-Founder Berhan Kongel says that licensed MSBs can instantly get the credit with a 2-7 day repayment period. "Each eligible MSB is assigned a certain amount of credit based on its transactional volumes within the Arf Network. They only pay interest for the credit amount used, and can automate repayments," he explains.

"We are really excited to be a key player in enabling the cross-border payments industry to compliantly benefit from the blockchain and digital assets," Ali Erhat Nalbant says. "It was a much needed improvement in global payments."

About Arf

Arf built a global payment network enabling instant and fully compliant fiat-to-fiat cross-border payments by leveraging regulated stablecoins for licensed MSBs. Currently operating in 60+ countries.

Media contact: Tugce Duzen, +905467784360, tugce@arf.one

Arf_credit_line
Arf_credit_line

SOURCE Arf Financial GmbH

Recommended Stories

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Why Tilray Shares Dropped 10.1% on Thursday

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canadian cannabis company, saw its shares drop 10.1% on Thursday. Investors likely took profits after Tilray got a bump on Wednesday following its third-quarter earnings report, which contained mostly good news. More importantly, Tilray reported net income of $52.5 million compared to a loss of $273.52 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 compared to a loss of $1.03 per share.

  • SoFi cuts guidance after Biden extends student loan payment freeze

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses SoFi cutting its earnings expectations following the Biden administration's extension of the student loan payment pause.

  • Costco Climbs, but This Space Stock Is Really Blasting Off

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) initially moved higher, only to give up those gains and fall almost 1.5% before recovering somewhat. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) posted solid advances that outpaced the rest of the Nasdaq-100 Index Thursday afternoon. Costco shares were up by more than 3.5% on Thursday afternoon.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • ‘Time Correction’ Will Maximize Stock Anguish, Top Manager Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the stock market’s rapid-fire reaction to the news. It’s just the beginning of the first real slog in years, one that will hand a comeuppance to passive investors who once thought the only way for prices to go was up.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldPutin

  • IRS May Close This RMD Loophole

    Most Americans have at least heard of a 401(k) plan, but there is another tax-advantaged workplace retirement plan out there - the 403(b). A 403(b) operates similarly to a 401(k), but is generally only available to public sector employees and … Continue reading → The post IRS May Close This RMD Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo Put His Money in 50 Banks Until Bucks Owner Helped Him Invest

    (Bloomberg) -- Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had more banks than letters in his name before Avenue Capital Group founder Marc Lasry stepped in. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackThe National Basketball Associa

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares reached $500,000 last month, and have stayed above that level since. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies a

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • JPMorgan Says Be Ready for 40% Commodities Rally in Market Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemCommodities could surge by as much 40% -- taking them far into record territory -- should investors boost their allocation to raw materials at a time of rising inflation, acc

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.

  • 10 Stocks US Senators Are Selling

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that US senators are selling. If you want to see more stocks that were recently sold by US senators, click 5 Stocks US Senators Are Selling. Investors often seek to replicate the returns of House members and senators, since it is usually assumed that politicians are privy to […]

  • Cassava Stock: Despite Overhangs, the Risk-Reward Looks Appealing, Says Analyst

    It’s been a miserable week for investors in clinical-stage biotechnology company Cassava Sciences (SAVA). The stock tumbled over 20% following a fireside chat, where CEO Remi Barbier outlined the progress being made in bringing simufilam, Cassava’s controversial Alzheimer’s drug candidate, to fruition. Investors have had a love/hate affair with simufilam, sending shares stratospheric last year after the drug appeared to be hitting landmarks no other Alzheimer’s candidate had reached before. But

  • Sanctioned Russian’s Family Sells $6 Billion Stake in Gold Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Said Kerimov, the son of sanctioned Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, resigned from the board of gold miner Polyus PJSC on Monday, the same day his family’s holding company reduced its stake in the business to less than 50%. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. Sa

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Founded with the goal of rethinking the traditional consumer credit scoring system, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) brings machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the creditworthiness scene.

  • Musk Embraces Blunt-Smoking Meme in Quip About Twitter Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is already having a little fun joking about Twitter Inc.’s next board meeting.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysThe billionaire embraced one of his meme-iest moments on Thursday, sharing some

  • Alibaba Stock Deserves a Better Price Target, but It’s Still a ‘Sell,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Tuesday was a bad news, good news kind of a day for investors in Chinese large-cap tech titan Alibaba Group (BABA). Bad news first: JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao reduced his bank's forecast for Alibaba's revenue in calendar years 2022 and 2023, shaving off 2% this year, and 5% next. Yao also cut his "non-GAAP EPS estimates" for Alibaba by 9% in 2022, and by a whopping 22% in 2023, reflecting "more cautious assumptions of cost optimization efforts and the de-leveraging of business scale." GAAP earnin

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.