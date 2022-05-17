U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,063.00
    +58.25 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,525.00
    +366.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,467.50
    +222.75 (+1.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,812.60
    +30.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.85
    +0.65 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.20
    +19.20 (+1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    +0.0100 (+0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.59
    -2.28 (-7.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2482
    +0.0159 (+1.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3420
    +0.2890 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,450.57
    +792.51 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    684.48
    +441.80 (+182.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.91
    +58.11 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Argan oil Market 2022 to Showing Impressive Growth by | [No. of pages: 110] Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research| by proficient market insights

Proficient Market Insights
·11 min read
Proficient Market Insights
Proficient Market Insights

In 2022, “Argan oil Market “Size, Status and Market Insights, the worldwide market for Argan oil is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2026. according to a new study. Argan Oil market size is projected to reach USD million by 2026, from USD million in 2020, at a CAGR of %% during 2021-2026.

Pune, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argan oil Market Report provide in-depth study of the current state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, share, trend, forecast analysis, growth, Manufacturers, Industrial end users, Commercial end users, Government bodies and more….

Who Are Argan oil Market Key Manufacturers?

Company Information: List of Top Manufacturers/ Key Players In Argan oil Market Insights Report Are:

  • ARGANisme

  • Bios Agadir

  • Biopur

  • Nadifi Argan

  • ZineGlob SARL

  • ARGATLAS

  • Kanta Enterprises

  • Mountain Dust

  • OLVEA

Get a sample copy of the Argan oil market report 2022

Scope of the Argan oil Market 2022:

Argan oil is a plant oil produced from the kernels of the argan tree (Argania spinosa L.) that is endemic to Morocco. In Morocco, argan oil is used to dip bread in at breakfast or to drizzle on couscous or pasta. It is also used for cosmetic purposes.

The increasing awareness about the benefits of argan oil and the availability of different product variants will drive the growth prowth prospects of the argan oil market. Moreover, the merchandising of argan oil products through various distribution channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and luxury salons will also aid in the growth of the players in this market.

Argan oil Market Analysis and Insights: Global Argan Oil Market

The global Argan Oil market size is projected to reach USD million by 2026, from USD million in 2020, at a CAGR of %% during 2021-2026.

Global Argan Oil Scope and Market Size

Argan Oil market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Argan Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

It also discussions about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends

COVID-19 / Great lockdown has compress the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector, production, disruption, financial.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT - REQUEST SAMPLE

On the thought of the product, this report displays the assembly, revenue, price, Classifications market share and rate of growth of each type, primarily split into

  • Food Grade

  • Pharmaceutical Grade

On the thought of the highest users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and rate of growth for each application, including

  • Cosmetics

  • Food

  • Pharmaceutical

Get a Sample PDF of report @ https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/15869873?utm_source=Nikhil

A comprehensive exploration of the market is framed by thinking about a spread of things, from socioeconomics conditions and business cycles during a specific nation to showcase explicit microeconomic effects. The examination discovered the change in market ideal models regarding local upper hand and along these lines the serious scene of significant players. Downstream interest examination and upstream crude materials and hardware furthermore regulate.

This report focuses on the Argan oil in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The Argan oil market report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The worldwide market for Argan oil is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2024. according to a new study.This report focuses on the Argan oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,

Argan oil Market growth, by Geography: Major regions covered within the report: Consumption by Region 2022:-

North America,U.S.,Canada,Europe,Germany,France,U.K.,Italy,Russia,Asia-Pacific,China,Japan,SouthKorea,India,Australia,Taiwan,Indonesia,Thailand,Malaysia,Philippines,Vietnam,Latin America,Mexico,Brazil,Argentina,Middle East & Africa,Turkey,Saudi Arabia,U.A.E

The report can help to know the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. Within the strategy analysis, it gives insights from market positioning and marketing channel to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for brand fresh entrants or exists competitors within the Argan oil industry. Global Argan oil Market Report 2022 provides exclusive statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details during this niche sector.

Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry form for the report @ https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/15869873?utm_source=Nikhil

Key questions answered in Argan oil market report:

  • What will the market growth rate of Argan oil market in 2022?

  • What are the key factors driving the global Argan oil market?

  • Who are the key manufacturers in Argan oil market space?

  • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Argan oil market?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Argan oil market?

  • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Argan oil market?

  • What are the Argan oil market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Argan oil market?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Argan oil market?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Argan oil market?

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Argan oil Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and should be a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Argan oil Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Argan oil
1.2 Argan oil Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Argan oil Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.3 Argan oil Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Argan oil Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Argan oil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Argan oil Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Argan oil Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Argan oil Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Argan oil Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Argan oil Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Argan oil Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Argan oil Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Argan oil Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Argan oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Argan oil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global Argan oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.5 Manufacturers Argan oil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.6 Argan oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Argan oil Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Argan oil Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region
3.1 Global Production Capacity of Argan oil Market Share by Region (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Argan oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)
3.3 Global Argan oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.4 North America Argan oil Production
3.4.1 North America Argan oil Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)
3.4.2 North America Argan oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.5 Europe Argan oil Production
3.5.1 Europe Argan oil Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Europe Argan oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.6 China Argan oil Production
3.6.1 China Argan oil Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)
3.6.2 China Argan oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.7 Japan Argan oil Production
3.7.1 Japan Argan oil Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)
3.7.2 Japan Argan oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Argan oil Consumption by Region
4.1 Global Argan oil Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global Argan oil Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Argan oil Consumption Market Share by Region
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Argan oil Consumption by Country
4.2.2 United States
4.2.3 Canada
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Argan oil Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia
4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Argan oil Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 China Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia
4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Argan oil Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type
5.1 Global Argan oil Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
5.2 Global Argan oil Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
5.3 Global Argan oil Price by Type (2017-2022)
6 Segment by Application
6.1 Global Argan oil Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)
6.2 Global Argan oil Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)
6.3 Global Argan oil Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled
7.1 Company
7.1.1 Argan oil Corporation Information
7.1.2 Argan oil Product Portfolio
7.1. CArgan oil Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.1.4 Company’s Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 Company’s Recent Developments/Updates

8 Argan oil Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Argan oil Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Argan oil
8.4 Argan oil Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.2 Argan oil Distributors List
9.3 Argan oil Customers

10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Argan oil Industry Trends
10.2 Argan oil Market Drivers
10.3 Argan oil Market Challenges
10.4 Argan oil Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast
11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Argan oil by Region (2023-2028)
11.2 North America Argan oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)
11.3 Europe Argan oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)
11.4 China Argan oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)
11.5 Japan Argan oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast
12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Argan oil
12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Argan oil by Country
12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Argan oil by Country
12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Argan oil by Region
12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Argan oil by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)
13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Argan oil by Type (2023-2028)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Argan oil by Type (2023-2028)
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Argan oil by Type (2023-2028)
13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Argan oil by Application (2023-2028)
13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Argan oil by Application (2023-2028)
13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Argan oil by Application (2023-2028)
13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Argan oil by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source
15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources
15.3 Author List
15.4 Disclaimer

Continued….

Reasons to buy this report:

  • To get a comprehensive overview of the Argan oil Market

  • To gain wide ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by the players.

  • To gain insights of the countries/regions in the Argan oil Market.

Purchase this report (Price USD 3900 for a Single-User License) - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/15869873?utm_source=Nikhil

CONTACT: Contact Us: Organization: proficient market insights Phone: +1 424 253 0807 Phone: +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@proficientmarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

    High fuel prices caused by dwindling supply and growing demand are a major problem for the economy, but no one can figure out who exactly is to blame

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tyco

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 7.1%, can pad investors pockets during a volatile bear market.

  • ‘Boeing management is running around like headless chickens,’ Ryanair CEO says in earnings-call tirade

    Michael O'Leary, chief executive of Ryanair Holdings Inc., tore into Boeing Co. during an earnings call Monday, blasting the plane-maker's "very poor management" and calling for a shakeup at the top.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Warren Buffett dumps last of Berkshire Hathaway’s Wells Fargo stake, marking end of an era

    The loss of the famed investor as a major shareholder might take away some of the luster and prestige that Wells Fargo once enjoyed.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • Dow futures up nearly 400 points ahead of retail sales and comments from Fed’s Powell

    Investors are in a bullish mood Tuesday as U.S. retail sales data awaits, along with plenty of Fedspeak, including from Chairman Jerome Powell.

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfei

  • Oil rises on EU's Russian oil ban effort, demand hopes

    Oil hit its highest in seven weeks on Tuesday, supported by the European Union's ongoing push for a ban on Russian oil imports that would tighten supply and as investors focused on higher demand from an easing of China's COVID lockdowns. EU foreign ministers failed on Monday in their effort to pressure Hungary to lift its veto on the proposed oil embargo. Brent crude rose as high as $115.69, its highest since March 28, and by 1159 GMT was up $1.26, or 1.1%, to $115.50.

  • Exclusive: Equinor, Exxon agree to expand Brazil oil operations

    Equinor SA and Exxon Mobil Corp have taken the first steps to expand an $8 billion oil development off Brazil's coast, the Norwegian oil producer told Reuters. The firms want to boost future production from the Bacalhau oil field, Equinor's largest project outside of Norway with more than 1 billion barrels of oil, the company said. A second drilling rig and a second floating production platform are being considered for the next phase along with a more than 100-mile-long gas pipeline, three people close to the discussions said.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO Dan Ninivaggi on joint venture with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors and Foxconn plan to develop future EV models for themselves and others at their plant through a $100 million joint venture.

  • The Ukraine war is creating a jobs crisis in Russia

    As companies flee Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of their Russian employees are feeding a growing jobs crisis in the country.

  • New Oil Traders Fill Void as Top Names Abandon Moscow Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- With the world’s largest oil traders scaling back Russian crude exports, the market is trying to figure out who is going to fill the void.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The answers include

  • Shanghai Emerges from Lockdown as Virus Flares Elsewhere

    (Bloomberg) -- Shanghai is tentatively unraveling a punishing lockdown that confined millions of people to their homes for weeks amid signs that its outbreak is coming under control, even as flareups in distant cities show how China is locked in a seemingly endless battle to ward off the hyper-infectious omicron variant.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lo

  • Shipping Stocks: Danaos Earnings Beat, ZIM, Golden Ocean Earnings Due

    Danaos (DAC), a lessor of container ships, reported first-quarter earnings after the close on Monday that beat expectations. But Danaos stock was down after hours following the report. The company reports as shipping stocks come off highs, as anxieties deepen over the state of the economy. Concerns have grown about waning demand for ocean freight following a surge in profits...

  • Berkshire Tweaks Bank Play With $2.9 Billion Bet on Citi

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which cut many bank holdings as the pandemic bore down on the US, is back with a roughly $2.9 billion bet on Jane Fraser’s Citigroup Inc. even as it said goodbye to a long-time stake in Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session

  • Peru mining protests risk clogging $53 billion investment pipeline, industry warns

    Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, risks losing out on billions of dollars of mining investment if the government fails to defuse protests that are hitting the industry and denting production, analysts and executives said. Social conflicts have risen in the Andean nation over the past year since socialist President Pedro Castillo came into office, with a spate of protests against mines, including one that has halted production at the huge Las Bambas copper deposit. With global prices soaring on high demand, that now threatens a mining investment pipeline of some $53 billion and could stall future projects expected by investment bank RBC to make up 12% of the world's copper supply in years to come.