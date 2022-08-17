Argent Capital Management, LLC Launches New Actively Managed Mid Cap ETF

Argent Capital Management

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argent Capital Management is pleased to announce the launch of the Argent Mid Cap ETF, a transparent, actively managed ETF. The ETF will begin trading on the Nasdaq today under the ticker symbol AMID.



The Argent Mid Cap ETF seeks long-term capital appreciation for its investors by using a blend of quantitative and fundamental research to identify good businesses undergoing internal or external positive change. This is the same investment strategy and philosophy as the company’s mid-cap strategy, started more than eight years ago. The strategy uses Argent’s proprietary quantitative tool, The Argent Alpha Model, to develop a concentrated and selective portfolio of 35-50 mid-cap stocks which exhibits high active share and low turnover.

“Mid-cap stocks have historically provided more growth potential than large-cap stocks,” said Steve Finerty, Chairman of Argent Capital, “with more price stability than small-cap stocks.” The Argent Mid Cap ETF will be managed by Portfolio Manager Kirk McDonald, CFA. Kirk developed and began investing in the Mid Cap strategy in March of 2014. “Our disciplined investment process focuses on owning the right businesses with a seasoned management team, strong balance sheet, above average cash flow, access to capital, and a long runway for growth,” said Mr. McDonald. "We buy them when we believe they are exhibiting positive change such as new management teams, new products, or a change in industry cycle.”

“We view the firms we invest in as our partners – they are businesses to us, not simply stocks, and our goal is to own them forever,” said Mr. McDonald. “We strive to stay ahead of the curve, serving the demands of the market and our current clients,” said Mr. Finerty. “Many of our clients are Registered Investment Advisors who prefer the ability to offer their investors the tax efficiency and convenience of ETFs.”

ETFs have become the investment vehicle choice of many. “Each day more people are selecting ETFs as the building blocks for their portfolios,” said Mr. Finerty. “Argent is excited to provide a mid-cap ETF solution to meet the needs of our institutional and financial advisor clients.”

For more information on the Argent Mid Cap ETF or to obtain a summary prospectus, visit argentetfs.com or call 215.882.9938.

AMID | Nasdaq Listed

About Argent Capital Management, LLC.

Argent Capital Management, LLC, founded in 1998 is a 100% employee-owned boutique, long-only investment management firm with $3.2 billion in assets as of 3/31/22. Argent offers domestic Large Cap Growth, Dividend Select, Mid Cap Equity, Small Cap and SMID Cap portfolio management services to clients including endowments, foundations, corporate and public pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, and high net worth individuals.

Disclosures

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (888) 123-4589 or visit our website at www.argentetfs.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.

The Fund is actively-managed and is subject to the risk that the strategy may not produce the intended results. The Fund is new and has a limited operating history to evaluate.

Investing in securities of medium-capitalization companies involves greater risk than customarily is associated with investing in larger, more established companies. These companies’ securities may be more volatile and less liquid than those of more established companies. The Fund relies on quantitative models, techniques and risk analyses employed by the Sub-Adviser for security selection.

Data for some companies may be less available than for companies in other markets. Investments utilizing quantitative methods may perform differently than the market as a result of the characteristics and data used. Data for some companies may be less available and/or less current than data for companies in other markets. Periodic reallocation could cause the Fund’s market exposure to be affected by significant market movement or lag market direction after a reconstitution.

Quantitative models may performance differently than the market as a whole and if incorrect could have an adverse effect on the fund’s value. Depending on the assessment of data and current market conditions the fund may engage in both growth style investing which may make it particularly sensitive to market conditions and greater price fluctuations and value style investing which involves the risk that an investment made in undervalued securities may not appreciate in value as anticipated or remain undervalued for long periods of time.

Cash flow is a snapshot of the amount of cash a business receives and pays. Cash flow analysis is a method used to know where cash is coming from and going to in the business.

The Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.



